(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to the proposed issue of senior
unsecured notes by PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd.
(PTTEP CIF). PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.
(PTTEP; BBB+/Negative/--) will guarantee the notes.
The issue rating reflects PTTEP's direct, unconditional, and
irrevocable guarantee. PTTEP CIF, an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of PTTEP, was established for the primary purpose of
borrowing and issuing debt securities on behalf of PTTEP. The
rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
PTTEP expects to use the proceeds from the proposed notes
for refinancing and for general corporate purposes including,
but not limited to, funding its exploration, development, and
production activities. The issue rating also reflects the
long-term corporate credit rating on PTTEP.
The corporate credit rating reflects the company's strategic
importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the
government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local
currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). We assess the stand-alone
credit profile of PTTEP at 'bbb+'. In accordance with our
criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a
moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support.
Our opinion is based on PTTEP's important role and its strong
link with the government of Thailand.
The corporate credit rating also reflects PTTEP's strong
domestic position and solid profitability and cash
flow-generating capability. PTTEP's dependence on PTT for almost
all its revenue, and its aggressive growth plans partly offset
these strengths. PTTEP is also exposed to execution risk for the
development of its substantial proven but undeveloped fields,
and related heavy capital requirements. The outlook on PTTEP is
negative reflecting our view that PTTEP's growth plans could
lead to increased debt and weaken credit metrics outside our
expectations for the rating. The outlook also reflects some
uncertainty over the outcome of the company's merger and
acquisition activities.
