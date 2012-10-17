(The following was released by the rating agency)

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited's (PTTGC) National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(tha)' and National Long-Term rating on its senior unsecured debentures at 'AA-(tha)'.

PTTGC's ratings are underpinned by its position as Thailand's largest fully integrated petrochemical and refining company. The company has a wide product range and benefits from its large operating scale. Furthermore, PTTGC enjoys competitive feedstock costs as most of its feedstock for olefins is natural gas, which is available domestically and cheap relative to alternative feedstock, such as naphtha, that is being used by its competitors. Fitch has revised upwards its expectations for PTTGC's financial leverage over the short- to medium-term.

This reflects the weaker outlook of the petrochemical and refining industry and higher feedstock costs pursuant to renegotiation of gas supply arrangements with PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, 'AAA(tha)'/ Stable) with effect from 1 August 2012. Fitch expects the petrochemical and refining businesses to remain under pressure for the rest of 2012 and into 2013 from weaker global economic conditions. Based on these and the level of committed capex (THB70bn capex through 2016, including maintenance capex), Fitch now expects PTTGC's adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR to be in the range of 1.5x to 2.0x during 2012-2013, compared with below 1.5x previously.

However, PTTGC has announced that it is exploring a further USD4.5bn (THB140bn) of investments to strengthen its business profile. Given the amount of these investments and the lead time to cash generation, should PTTGC incur all of this capital expenditure by 2016 without support from fresh equity, its credit metrics are likely to substantially weaken.

Fitch may take a negative rating action if PTTGC's adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR is projected to remain over 2.25x for an extended period; its ratings will be reviewed once the investments are committed to and a funding plan is announced by the company. PTTGC's rating benefits from a one-notch uplift to its standalone credit profile, reflecting the strategic importance and operational links with PTT Public Company Limited (49% ownership). PTTGC is PTT's major off-taker of both gas products and condensate, and leads the petrochemical business expansion locally and internationally within the PTT group. PTTGC is the largest earnings contributor to PTT among its downstream affiliates. PTTGC's credit profile is tempered by its vulnerability to the highly cyclical petrochemical sector and fluctuations in refining margins and crude oil prices resulting in volatile margins and operating cash flow generation.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - A consistent improvement in profitability, sustained positive free cash flow and adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR of below 1.25x on a sustained basis, although this is not expected in the medium-term -evidence of stronger ties with PTT

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -a sustained increase in leverage over 2.25x due to large debt-funded investments and/ or persistently low refining margins and petrochemical spreads - weakening of strategic ties with PTT