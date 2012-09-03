(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to
Thailand-based PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.'s (PTTGC)
proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. PTTGC plans to use
the proceeds from the notes for capital spending and general
corporate purposes.
Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating and 'axA' ASEAN regional
scale rating on PTTGC reflect the company's solid competitive
position, favorable cost structure, diverse operations, and
significant business integration with its parent, PTT Public Co.
Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). PTTGC's exposure to industry risk
and price volatility, and the weak outlook for the refining and
petrochemicals industry partly offset these strengths. We assess
the stand-alone credit profile of PTTGC at 'bbb-'. Our 'BBB'
corporate credit rating on PTTGC incorporates a one-notch
uplift, as we view the company as a strategically important
subsidiary of PTT.
PTTGC's strong domestic market position and cost advantage
in its olefins operations support our assessment of a
"satisfactory" business risk profile, as defined in our
criteria. PTTGC's still-low cost position in its olefins
operations is a source of competitive advantage over other
regional naphtha-based olefin and polyolefin producers, in our
view. The effect of a US$40 increase in gas prices following
changes to the feedstock pricing formula between PTTGC and
parent company PTT will only marginally weaken PTTGC's cost
position, in our opinion.
PTTGC's exposure to the cyclical and capital-intensive
nature of the commodities chemical industry constrains the
rating and its upward rating potential over the next two to
three years. We expect some product spreads to narrow further
over the next 12 months as economic uncertainty weakens demand
growth and limits inventory restocking. Substantial new capacity
over the next two to three years in paraxelene and monoethylene
glycol (MEG), in particular, could exacerbate the effect of
sluggish demand, hurting product profitability further. These
two products contributed 10%-15% of PTTGC's revenues in 2011.
Nevertheless, good profitability in the company's olefins and
polyolefins operations should partly offset likely weakness in
refining and certain aromatics product prices, and stabilize its
cash flows over the next two to three years. We project the
company's EBITDA at Thailand baht (THB) 40 billion-THB42 billion
in 2012 and 2013. The company's EBITDA was THB21.9 billion for
the half year ended June 30, 2012.
We expect PTTGC's financial risk profile to remain
"intermediate," as defined in our criteria, over the next two to
three years. The company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio could reach 3.5x
over the next 12 to 18 months following its proposed issue.
Nevertheless, the company's free cash flow should remain
positive in 2012-2015, despite our base-case assumption of THB55
billion-THB60 billion in capital spending during the period.
PTTGC's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will likely decline below 3.0x by
2014 as the company pays down debt with free operating cash
flows. We expect PTTGC to maintain a ratio of debt to debt plus
equity at 35%-40% through 2014. This ratio stood at 36% as of
June 30, 2012.
Our rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes is the
same as the 'BBB' corporate credit rating on PTTGC because we
expect the ratio of priority liabilities to assets to remain
less than 20% for at least the next three years.
