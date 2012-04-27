(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PUMA
Masterfund S-10's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as
follows:
AUD152.991m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD29.223m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD6.303m Class B1 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Limited in its
capacity as trustee of the master fund.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool
consisted of 624 residential mortgages originated by a network
of mortgage managers and mortgage brokers under the Puma
programme totaling approximately AUD188m. Fitch's calculated
weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 64%, and the
weighted average seasoning was 63 months. Investment loans
comprise 41.3% of the pool. Reduced documentation loans make up
45.3% of the portfolio, inclusive of no documentation mortgages,
which comprise 22.4% of the pool. Of the mortgages in the
portfolio 61.7% are interest-only loans and 7.3% are fixed-rate
mortgages. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned
factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to
the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the
collateral; the 4.6% credit enhancement provided by the
subordinate Class B notes and excess spread; and the liquidity
reserve account sized at 1.4% of the aggregate invested amount
of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100%
mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited; the interest rate swap arrangements in
place; and Macquarie Securitisation Limited's mortgage
underwriting and servicing capabilities.