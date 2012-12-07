Nobody at White House will say whether Trump believes in climate change
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitization program.
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to two classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Masterfund S-12.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Masterfund S-12 (see list). PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitization program.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including an amortizing liquidity reserve equal to 0.9% of the outstanding balance the notes, and principal draws are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest on the rated notes.
-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by Macquarie Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for PUMA Masterfund S-12 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com ".
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this press release or whether relevant information remains non-public.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at
"here". REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 217.872
AB AAA (sf) 45.968
B N.R. 8.160
N.R.--Not rated.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012
-- An Overview Of Australia's Housing Market And Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 28, 2012
-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012
-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011
-- Criteria: Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian and New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump relies far more than his recent predecessors on advisers with a military background, but his apparent disregard for climate science is at odds with the U.S. military's consensus on the risks of climate change to security.