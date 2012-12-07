(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitization program.

-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to two classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Masterfund S-12.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Masterfund S-12 (see list). PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitization program.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including an amortizing liquidity reserve equal to 0.9% of the outstanding balance the notes, and principal draws are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest on the rated notes.

-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by Macquarie Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for PUMA Masterfund S-12 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com ".

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this press release or whether relevant information remains non-public.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

"here". REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A AAA (sf) 217.872

AB AAA (sf) 45.968

B N.R. 8.160

N.R.--Not rated.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- An Overview Of Australia's Housing Market And Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 28, 2012

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Criteria: Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian and New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010