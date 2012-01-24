(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Punch Ratna Fasteners Private Limited (PRFPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PRFPL's five-year track record of stable operating EBITDA margins (FY11 (end-March 2011): 13.78%, FY10: 12.40%), low net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ EBITDA: 0.97x in FY11, 1.1x in FY10) and comfortable interest coverage (operating EBITDAR/net interest expense: 8.09x in FY11, 6.86x in FY10).

The ratings also benefit from PRFPL's consistent revenue growth of 45% (CAGR) over the last five years, 17 years of its experience in the auto component industry and a comfortable liquidity position as reflected by the low utilization levels of its working capital limits (47%) in FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the relatively small size of PRFPL's operations (revenue: INR860m in FY11, INR534m in FY10) compared with its peers and the high customer concentration as the company's top three customers accounted for about 67.4% of its total sales in FY11.

PRFPL is setting up a new production facility at Chennai for capacity expansion of its cold forged automotive components and a new plant at Rohtak to manufacture value-added products. However, this may increase its financial leverage in the short-medium term. PRFPL expects to cater to new customers and geographies with these enhanced capacities.

Positive rating action may result from sustained and significant growth in revenue coupled with stable EBITDA margins and maintenance of net financial leverage at below 1x. Negative rating action may result from a sustained decline in EBITDA margins and/ or unexpected working capital requirements, leading to net financial leverage exceeding 3x.

Incorporated in 1994, Punch Ratna Fasteners Private limited manufactures cold forged automotive components and high tensile fasteners. In FY11, the company reported an operating EBITDA of INR118 m (FY10: INR66m).

PRFPL's bank loan facilities have also been rated as follows:

- INR125m fund-based working capital limit: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR42.44m term loan: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'