MUMBAI, November 29 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version issued on 28 November 2011, which contained inaccuracies regarding production capacities in the third and fourth paragraphs. An amended version follows:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based PVN Fabrics and PVN Tex Industries (PVN Tex) at National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are based on a consolidated view of PVN Fabrics and PVN Tex given the strong inter-linkages between the two partnership firms by way of common partners, same line of business and significant inter-firm purchase and sale of raw materials and intermediate products.

The ratings reflect the steady financial performance of the two firms in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and thus far in the current financial year. The FY11 consolidated revenues rose 38.8% yoy to INR1,521m, with EBITDA margins improving to 6.4% from 5.7%. This was due to the completion of the capacity expansion at PVN Tex to 9,600 tons per annum (tpa) from 7,200 tpa and at PVN Fabrics to 9,000 tpa from 7,500 tpa. For FY11, EBITDA interest coverage was flat at 2.8x and net leverage (net debt /EBITDA) improved to 3.1x (FY10: 4.0x). For H1FY12, the consolidated revenues and EBITDA margins stood at INR793.9m and 5.9%, respectively.

However, in Fitch's view, the improved performance has not translated into a strengthening of the overall credit profile as net leverage is expected to exceed 5.0x at FYE12 due to the ongoing INR350m capacity expansion at PVN Fabrics that will raise output to 16,500 tpa by end-FY14. This investment is being funded by INR226.7m debt. Fitch believes that a sustained improvement in credit profile would be possible from FY14 onwards due to the absence of large debt-funded capex plans, an increase in the economies of scale and margin expansion, and scheduled debt repayments. Fitch could upgrade the ratings if consolidated net leverage is maintained below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

The ratings continue to reflect over four-decade-long experience of the partners in the domestic high-density polyethylene/ polypropylene (HDPE/PP) woven sacks market and the successful completion of incremental capacity expansions till date.

The ratings remain constrained by the partnership nature of the businesses and the expected increase in leverage due to the capex. Another constraining factor is the commoditised nature of products, with the business being characterised by high volume and low margin. Fitch however notes that the expansion is being undertaken for the higher margin business (paper lined sacks, laminated sacks and leno bags) and should therefore improve the consolidated EBITDA margin.

Negative rating action for the firms may result from delays in implementation of capex plans, slowdown in revenue growth or reduction in profitability which causes consolidated net leverage to increase above 6.0x on a sustained basis.

For FY11, the PVN Fabrics reported net sales of INR794.4m (FY10:INR593.3m), EBITDA of INR66m (INR45.2m) and total debt of INR160.6m (INR144.4m). PVN Tex reported net sales of INR726.6m (INR502.6m), EBITDA of INR30.7m (INR18.8m) and total debt of INR163.6m (124.8m).

Fitch has affirmed the following bank facilities of the two firms:

PVN Tex:

- INR100m total fund based limits (cash credit): 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR50m total long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR50m total non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

PVN Fabrics:

- INR262.9m term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR120m cash credit limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR30m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'