SYDNEY Jan 31 Ratings agency Moody's cut
its rating of Australia's Qantas Airways by one notch
to Baa3, citing pressure from high fuel prices, strong
competition and a difficult operating environment.
Moody's said its expectation for Qantas debt to EBITDA
staying above the 3.75x Baa2 rating threshold for at least the
next two years and the absence of adequate levels of free cash
flow contributed to the rating cut.
Despite the rating cut, Qantas, along with Southwest
Airlines, are the only two global airlines boasting the
investment grade rating.
"we expect Qantas' financial profile to remain outside the
range required for the previous Baa2 rating, particularly over
the next several years as it undergoes significant fleet
re-investment", said Ian Lewis, Moody's vice president and
senior credit officer.
Qantas, in a statement after the Moody's move, reaffirmed
its strong financial position.
"With operating cash flow strengthening this financial year,
a cash balance of more than $3 billion and the ability to adjust
capital investment as appropriate, the Qantas Group remains in a
strong funding position," it said.
It added it had mandated financing in place for its
2011-2012 aircraft deliveries and intends to fund the balance of
its future capital commitments from operating cash flow, cash
reserves and available debt.
In November Qantas warned of a fall in first-half profits of
at least 50 percent as a series of strikes, the grounding of the
fleet and high fuel bills take their toll.
It expected an underlying profit before tax of between A$140
million ($147.99 million) and A$190 million in the six months to
December compared with A$417 million a year ago.
"There has been a significant deterioration in the global
aviation operating environment over the past 12 months," Qantas
said. "Fuel prices have reached the highs of 2008 again and
remain at elevated levels, adding around $450 million to the
Group's fuel bill in the first half of 2011/12 and the sovereign
debt crisis in Europe has brought further uncertainty to global
travel markets."
Before the Moody's move, Qantas shares ended 1.25 percent
lower at A$1.575 compared with a 0.2 percent fall for the
broader index.