(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On May 15, 2012, we published our methodology to link
short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign
issuers.
-- The criteria methodology establishes a linkage of
short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through
the use of our liquidity descriptors.
-- We have assessed Qantas Airways Ltd. as having "strong"
liquidity.
-- Based on the new criteria, we have raised the short-term
rating on the airline to 'A-2'. The long-term rating remains
unchanged at 'BBB' and the outlook is still negative.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate short-term credit rating on Australian airline
Qantas Airways Ltd. to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The long-term corporate
and issue ratings on Qantas remain unchanged at 'BBB'. The
outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the publication of our methodology to
link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and
sovereign issuers. The new criteria methodology establishes a
linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate
issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors. The
methodology also clarifies the link between short-term and
long-term ratings for sovereigns. Corporate entities assessed as
having "less than adequate" or "weak" liquidity, as our criteria
describe the terms, are not rated investment grade. For
corporate entities, the evaluation of issuer liquidity
determines short-term ratings. For sovereigns, the short-term
rating is derived uniquely from the issuer's long-term rating.
We have assessed Qantas as having "strong" liquidity. Based
on our new criteria, this liquidity assessment corresponds with
a short-term rating of 'A-2'.
The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Qantas
Airways Ltd. reflects our favorable opinion of the airline's
successful dual-brand strategy, the airline's leading position
in Australia's domestic market, and strong liquidity. Offsetting
these strengths are the company's underperforming international
business; the increasing competition across its route network;
and the competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive nature of
the airline industry.
Liquidity
Our view of Qantas' strong liquidity is based on the
following: -- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12
months will exceed uses by at least 1.5x. We expect that
liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline 30%; -- The company has a manageable
debt-maturity profile in the next two years, with A$1.3 billion
of debt maturing in fiscal 2013. -- We note that none of Qantas'
debt facilities have financial covenants. -- Notwithstanding
Qantas' large capital-expenditure requirements in the next three
years, we expect Qantas continue to hold a sizable cash balance
of about A$3 billion.
We expect that sources of funds will comprise: -- Cash of
more than A$2 billon; -- Lease adjusted FFO of about A$1.8
billion-A$2 billion (based on Standard & Poor's estimate); and
-- A$300 million of undrawn credit facilities. Major uses of
funds include debt maturities of about A$1.3 million in fiscal
2013, and capital expenditure of A$1.9 billion in fiscal 2013.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the tough trading conditions
facing the airline industry due to a slowing global economy and
still-high fuel prices. These challenges could delay the
turnaround of Qantas' underperforming international operations.
The ratings would likely be lowered if: -- Qantas' currently
leading domestic market position weakens, or there is further
significant deterioration in its international market position;
or -- There were to be any major missteps in executing its new
international strategies; or -- The operating environment
continues to worsen to an extent that Qantas' ratio of adjusted
FFO to debt falls to less than 20% or remains at less than 25%
for longer than expected; or -- Qantas' unrestricted cash or
cash equivalents declined to less than A$2 billion.
On the other hand, successful management of these
vulnerabilities and restoration of the airline's international
business to more satisfactory levels while improving its credit
metrics, could see the outlook revised to stable.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And
Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial
Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria:
Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008