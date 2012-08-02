(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has assigned its 'BBB/A-2' ratings on
Qantas Staff Credit Union Ltd. (QSCU).
-- Our ratings on QSCU reflect the anchor stand-alone credit
profile for a financial institution operating only in Australia,
as well as QSCU's weak business position, very strong capital
and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and
adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that QSCU
will continue to maintain its currently low-risk business focus,
good asset-quality experience, and capital position.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Qantas Staff Credit Union
Ltd. (QSCU). The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on QSCU reflect the anchor stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) for a credit union operating only in Australia;
plus QSCU's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and
earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity. The ratings on QSCU are not linked to the
rating on Qantas Airways Ltd. (Qantas, BBB/Watch Neg/A-2), and
do not factor in any support from Qantas.
Anchor:
Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for
a bank operating only in Australia is 'a-'. The BICRA score is
informed by our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view
Australia as a wealthy, open, and resilient economy. We consider
that a build-up of private sector credit and asset prices has
eased in the recent years, and that moderate private sector debt
is offset by conservative lending practices and a
creditor-supportive legal framework. With regard to industry
risk, our assessment of the Australian banking industry is
underpinned by the country's conservative and comprehensive
regulation and the banking sector's very low risk appetite.
These factors are partly offset by limited funding support from
customer deposits, and a material dependence on net external
borrowings.
The SACP for QSCU is 'bbb'.
Business position:
QSCU's business position is assessed as "weak", reflecting
the credit union's small market position in Australia's retail
banking sector, at less than 1% of household loans (about A$1.92
billion), and a limited competitive advantage within a highly
concentrated and commoditized lending market. The credit union
is primarily focused on retail lending to members who are
currently or were formerly employed by Qantas, and member family
and friends. However, the membership bond has gradually expanded
over time to cover a broader set of associated industries,
including aviation, travel, and logistics, although we
understand most of the healthy growth in recent years is largely
attributable to the core of QSCU's common bond. We understand
that Qantas employees, including family and friends, account for
more than 50% of QSCU's member base, while a material portion of
lending exposures are understood to be serviced through
employment with Qantas.
While we expect QSCU to remain predominantly associated with
Qantas employees, we believe a measured diversification away
from this distinct common bond may limit the strength of its
common bond. Indeed, although we believe good diversification
can moderate noticeable concerns over business
concentration--amid a period when Qantas has been forecasting
some loss of employment--we believe the lack of a longstanding
relationship with the broader constituency of associated
industries may limit the effectiveness of QSCU's selling points
beyond pricing, reducing the typical benefits derived from
business diversity. We note our business position assessment for
financial institutions similar to that of QSCU typically
considers favorably a business position underpinned by a
pronounced common bond, as we believe it can provide a further
point of differentiation beyond pricing, particularly in a
highly commoditized market.
Despite this, our assessment considers favorably the
stability and generally upward trend of QSCU's revenues. We
expect its revenues to continue to benefit from QSCU's primary
focus on residential mortgage lending, which accounts for about
83% of operating revenues as at June 30, 2012. QSCU's
articulated strategies are primarily focused on increasing
penetration within its existing member base, notwithstanding a
broader objective to broaden the industry composition of its
member base. We consider these strategies to be appropriate
given QSCU's small size and limited reach. We also consider
QSCU's management--at both board and executive level--to be
supportive of the business position assessment.
Capital and earnings:
Our assessment of QSCU's capital and earnings as "very
strong" reflects QSCU's forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio of 23.75%-24.25% in fiscal 2013 (from a pro forma 23.6% as
at June 30, 2012). We expect the credit union's moderating
earning projections to offset its reasonably sound lending
growth forecasts. Our forecasts also factor in some moderation
in QSCU's return on assets, as measured by core earnings to
average adjusted assets, to about 0.58%-0.63% in 2013 (from
about 0.67% in 2012). We expect the credit union--effectively a
price-taker--will remain under competitive pricing pressure
regarding its assets and liabilities, particularly as we
understand it typically provides favorable pricing compared to
that of Australia's major banks. This is also against a backdrop
of relatively high operating costs, although the credit union's
efficiency ratios are well-placed relative to immediate peers.
Its non-interest expenses are forecast to increase to about 60%
of operating revenues in 2013 (from about 57% in 2012), as the
credit union further develops its online banking capabilities.
Despite this, we believe QSCU's three-year average earnings
buffer--at about 215 basis points (bps) to 245 bps--will
continue to provide adequate coverage against any unanticipated
spike in credit losses. We also believe QSCU's good earnings
retention will position it well to meet the new Basel III
capital requirements commencing in 2013.
Risk position:
QSCU's "moderate" risk position assessment is based on our
belief that Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets calculations
does not fully capture the underlying risks inherent in QSCU's
residential lending book. Specifically, we believe our RAC
calculation does not adequately capture QSCU's (indirect)
concentration to Qantas, with a material portion of lending
exposures serviced through employment with Qantas. Qantas'
iconic and leading position, particularly in Australia's
domestic airline market, is likely to somewhat mitigate this
exposure. However, we believe the airline's recent
lower-than-expected earnings' updates (see research update
titled, "Qantas Airways Ltd. 'BBB/A-2' Rating Placed On
CreditWatch Negative On Profit Downgrade", published to Global
Credit Portal on June 7, 2012) may place further pressure on
employment prospects for some Qantas employees. This in turn
could heighten mortgage stress for QSCU members.
Additionally, we believe QSCU's more limited risk-management
capabilities compared to larger, better-resourced competitors
may hinder a consistent measurement and management of risk
exposures, particularly during more challenging periods,
although the credit union's small size does somewhat moderate
this concern. This risk arises despite QSCU's strong
asset-quality experience; we expect that credit losses will
remain very low in the medium term, from about 3 bps in 2012.
Funding and liquidity:
QSCU's funding is assessed as "below average" and liquidity
as "adequate". QSCU is predominantly funded by retail deposits,
with no reliance on short-term wholesale funding, which coupled
with stable member support, underpins the credit union's funding
profile. In particular, its loan-to-deposit ratio of about 85%
at June 30, 2012, compares favorably with the Australian banking
system average of about 144%; we expect the ratio to remain
relatively low in the medium term. Despite its superior metrics
and supportive member base, we believe QSCU, not unlike
similarly-rated peers, operates essentially as a price-taker in
a highly concentrated funding market; Australia's four major
banks account for more than 80% of sector funding. As such, we
believe QSCU's funding position is susceptible to pricing
pressures if Australia's major banks were to compete more
aggressively in the Australian retail deposit market and reduce
their reliance on wholesale funding.
Our "adequate" liquidity assessment is supported by our
belief that QSCU has sufficient liquidity to manage through a
certain period of market stress (about six months) without a
heavy dependence on central bank support. In our opinion, QSCU's
liquidity position is supported by healthy levels of liquid
assets. This is despite a modest proportion (about 10%) of
liquid assets being encumbered with Indue Ltd. as part of Indue
Ltd.'s provision of payment settlement services to the credit
union. Further supporting liquidity is QSCU's access to
repurchase-eligible internal residential mortgage-backed
securities, although our "adequate" assessment limits this
support at 25% of liquid assets. QSCU has limited contingent
liabilities, confined mainly to lending commitments with
members.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that QSCU will
continue to provide well-secured, lower-risk vanilla residential
lending to its members, while maintaining its focus on the core
of its common bond (Qantas employees, including family and
friends). This is notwithstanding our expectation that the
credit union will continue to pursue a measured broadening of
its credit exposures to other associated industries, including
aviation, travel, and logistics. At the same time, we expect the
credit union to maintain its relatively high level of capital
and supportive levels of liquid assets, which support our
current assessment of its capital and earnings, and liquidity
positions.
We believe the most likely downward rating scenario could
stem from a reassessment of QSCU's business position to "weak
(-3)" from "weak (-2)". We believe this could occur through a
material structural change in Australia's airline industry,
particularly at Qantas, which could prompt a decline in member
numbers and, more importantly, a weakening of QSCU's business
franchise. We believe a structural change in Australia's airline
industry that results in further loss of employment may limit
the attractiveness of QSCU's member proposition, which could be
further pressured if pricing is not competitively maintained.
Upward rating prospects are not likely in the medium to
longer term and would most likely stem from the credit union's
ability to reduce some of its heightened concentrations within
its lending book. At the same time, we would need to see QSCU
exhibit a step-change in its enterprise risk management
capabilities to a level commensurate with higher-rated peers,
sufficient to support a reassessment of its risk position to
"adequate" from "moderate".
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
