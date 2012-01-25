(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) and the Insurer Financial Strength ratings of its subsidiaries. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this release.

QBE's ratings reflect the group's diverse business profile, historically strong operating results, demonstrated financial flexibility and conservative underwriting and investment approach. Somewhat offsetting these positives have been the trend towards lower capital ratios and more recently higher financial leverage, which if combined with a weaker operating performance has the potential to lower financial flexibility. Coverage of the minimum capital requirement (MCR) is expected to have fallen to around 1.53x at 31 December 2011 (FYE11) from 1.67x at H111 while financial leverage had risen to 29% at H111 from 23% at FYE10.

QBE successfully placed a comprehensive group-wide, multi-year risk excess and catastrophe reinsurance programme from 1 January 2011. However, a higher frequency of loss events below the group's net retentions has resulted in significant losses being retained within the group and in particular the group's captive reinsurer, Equator Re.

QBE's earning guidance for FY11 is for an insurance margin of between 7-7.5% of net earned premiums - 'NEP' (FY10: 15%) and that H211 will potentially generate a small net loss after tax. In addition to a higher claims expense from natural catastrophes, wider credit spreads and lower discount rates from falling government bond yields are expected to have a USD440m negative earnings impact.

A key rating strength has been the group's consistent profitability which in turn has supported strong cash and capital generation. In response to an adverse claims experience in FY11, QBE has advised of increases to premium rates, the reduction of certain underwriting exposures and an increase in the group's large and catastrophe claims allowance to 10% of NEP (FY10: 9%). With a good history of correcting underwriting underperformance, Fitch believes these measures should support an improved underwriting performance in FY12. Moreover, should natural peril loss activity show some reversion towards long term means this would have a positive earnings impact.

However, investment returns are likely to remain suppressed by declining government yields and lower risk free rates are likely to have reduced the risk margins in QBE's claims reserves. If at FYE11 the probability of adequacy of QBE's claims reserves are around 85% this leaves the group with less of a buffer should rates fall further.

A key rating trigger for QBE that could lead to a downgrade would be a further decline in capitalisation as assessed through Fitch's internal capital model and through the group's regulatory ratio. By way of example, QBE's ratings would be reviewed should its MCR (under current prudential standards) remain below 1.6x for a prolonged period.

Fitch considers the potential for a rating upgrade to be limited given that QBE is operating with lower capital ratios and higher financial leverage in conjunction with its acquisition-led strategy. Moreover, recent acquisitions have been particularly large and have resulted in QBE developing exposures to insurance classes and distribution channels new to the group. Although past acquisitive success does help to mitigate acquisition risk, the agency nonetheless believes acquisition risk has been magnified by the absolute size and nature of recent transactions.

QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable

GBP190,692,000 senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A-'

USD210,770,000 senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A-'

GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB'

USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB'

GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB'

QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:

Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance Corporation:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Limited:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Reinsurance Corporation:

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited:

IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable