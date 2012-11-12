(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview:

-- We have revised the outlook on QBE Insurance Group Ltd., its core operating entities, and its other subsidiaries to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects our anticipation that QBE's capitalisation (on the basis of Standard & Poor's capital model) will remain deficient at the 'A' level at the end of 2012, which is below earlier expectations.

-- The 'A+' ratings on QBE's core operating companies and 'A' ratings on QBE Insurance Group Ltd. are affirmed, reflecting an expectation that the group's capitalisation will be solidly within the 'A' category by mid-2013.

Rating Action On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on global multi-line insurer QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group), the group's core operating entities, and the group's other subsidiaries (see ratings list) to negative from stable.

The ratings were affirmed. Rationale The revision of the outlooks reflects our expectation that, based on QBE group's market update information, the group's capital position will continue to be deficient at the 'A' category at the end of 2012.

This deficiency is below our expectations of a return to redundancy at the 'A' level, based on Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model, which we articulated in our July 2012 outlook statement.

The lowering of our expectations for QBE's capital position at year-end 2012 mainly reflects the release of company's estimate of retained losses from U.S Superstorm Sandy (US$350-to-US$450 million) and reserve strengthening (US$380 million), partly from its North American operations.

As a result, the company has lowered its forecast insurance margin for 2012 to 8% from 12%. Nevertheless, QBE expects to make an underwriting profit in 2012--with a combined operating ratio of 96%-97% and a net profit after tax (before amortization) forecast in excess of US$1 billion for 2012.

We believe QBE's strong financial flexibility places it in a sound position to strengthen its capital position over the period to mid-2013, such that capitalisation is solidly in the 'A' category of Standard & Poor's capital model, with the proposed US$500 million subordinated convertible debt securities an example of the strength of such flexibility.

However, should capital continue to be deficient at the 'A' level by the end of June 2013, the rating will come under pressure. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the QBE group's capital position will be deficient at the 'A' level on the basis of Standard & Poor's capital model at end of 2012, which is below our earlier expectations.

The ratings anticipate that QBE's capital will be solidly within the 'A' category by mid-2013; should this not be the case, the rating would likely be downgraded by no more than one notch. The ratings also anticipate no further material reserve strengthening is required in the short term.

Downward rating pressure also could come from a material adverse financial or operating risk event that impaired market confidence in the group. Additionally, a failure to maintain good underwriting and operating profitability relative to peers' could also pressure the rating. We do not expect to raise the ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium term.

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Greater China Regional Scale cnAA+/--/-- QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/-- QBE Insurance Group Ltd. Senior Unsecured A Subordinated BBB+ QBE Capital Funding III Ltd. Subordinated BBB+ QBE Capital Funding IV Ltd. Subordinated BBB+ QBE European Operations PLC Subordinated A- QBE Funding Trust Senior Unsecured A+ QBE Funding Trust II Senior Unsecured A+ QBE Funding Trust III Senior Unsecured A QBE Funding Trust IV Senior Secured A QBE Funding Trust V Senior Unsecured A Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From QBE Insurance Group Ltd. QBE European Operations PLC Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Blue Ridge Indemnity Co. Unigard Insurance Co. Unigard Indemnity Co. Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co. Stonington Insurance Co. Southern Pilot Insurance Co. Southern Guaranty Insurance Co. Southern Fire & Casualty Co. Regent Insurance Co. QBE Specialty Insurance Co. QBE Reinsurance Corp. QBE Re (Europe) Ltd. QBE Insurance Corp. QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (NZ Branch) QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd. QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd. Praetorian Insurance Co. Lantana Insurance Ltd. Hoosier Insurance Co. General Casualty Insurance Co. General Casualty Co of Wisconsin Equator Reinsurances Ltd. Blue Ridge Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- Equator Reinsurances Ltd. Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co. Stonington Insurance Co. QBE Specialty Insurance Co. QBE Reinsurance Corp. QBE Insurance Corp. QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd. Praetorian Insurance Co. Lantana Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Ltd. QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--