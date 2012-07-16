(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has assigned its 'BBB+/A-2' issuer
credit ratings to Australian-based QT Mutual Bank Ltd. (QTMB)
-- Our ratings on QTMB reflect the anchor stand-alone credit
profile for a financial institution operating only in Australia;
plus QTMB's weak business position, very strong capital and
earnings, adequate risk position, below average funding, and
adequate liquidity
-- The stable outlook reflects our base expectation that
QTMB will continue to focus on low-risk and well-secured
residential lending, and maintain its very strong projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
Rating Action
On July 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit ratings to QT Mutual Bank
Ltd. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on QTMB reflect the anchor stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) for a financial institution operating only in
Australia; plus QTMB's "weak" business position, "very strong"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use the Bank Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a financial institution's anchor SACP, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for
a bank operating only in Australia is 'a-'. The BICRA score is
informed by our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view
Australia as a wealthy, open, and resilient economy. We consider
that build-up of private sector credit and asset prices has
eased in recent years, and that moderate private sector debt is
offset by conservative lending practices and a
creditor-supportive legal framework. With regard to industry
risk, our assessment of the Australian banking industry is
underpinned by the country's conservative and comprehensive
regulation, and the banking sector's very low risk appetite,
partly offset by limited funding support from customer deposits
and a material dependence on net external borrowings.
The SACP for QTMB is 'bbb+'. QTMB's business position is
assessed as "weak", reflecting the mutual bank's lending and
geographic concentration profile. Approximately 94% of QTMB's
loan portfolio is in well-secured residential mortgages, and
given its very small (0.03%) market share, it is susceptible to
competitive pressures from larger regional banks and major
Australian banks--which dominate what we view as a very
commoditised retail banking market. QTMB is also susceptible to
any economic downturn in Queensland, with about 98% of its
exposures in that Australian state. This geographic
concentration is slightly offset by well diversified exposures
at a sub-state level within Queensland, reflecting the
population spread of QTMB's core members (the education
industry). Our assessment of QTMB's business position recognizes
QTMB's tight common bond with teachers, with 63% of loans
written to members of the education industry at May 30, 2012;
however, these core members represent a much smaller portion of
QTMB's deposit base, at 43%. In addition, most customers in this
demography tend to own and occupy their homes--more than 75% of
QTMB's residential lending is under this classification, and
most of these customers demonstrate longstanding relationships
with the mutual bank. This is consistent with stable recurring
net interest income, which accounted for about 80% of total
operating revenue over the past five years.
Our assessment of QTMB's capital and earnings as "very
strong" reflects our projected RAC ratio for QTMB of 22.5%-23.0%
over the next 12 months, and our expectation that it will remain
comfortably above 15% in the medium term. This forecast reflects
the mutual's ability to retain all earnings with no dividend
requirements, offsetting most of the planned I.T. and
rebranding-related expenditures over the next two years. On the
other hand, our assessment is moderated by the mutual bank's
limited ability to raise additional capital compared to listed
financial institutions. QTMB's earnings are forecast to remain
adequate, with an expected three-year average earnings buffer of
105 basis points (bps), even though we forecast that a degree of
margin pressure may arise in response to subdued credit demand
and competitive deposit rates. QTMB's cost-to-income ratio was
69% in fiscal 2011, which is consistent with peers'; however, it
is expected to marginally increase over the coming years,
consistent with QTMB's strategy to continuously reinvest to
enhance the quality of service and deliver long-term value to
its members.
Our assessment of QTMB's risk position is "adequate",
reflecting QTMB's plain vanilla business profile and its
well-secured loan portfolio. Further, the education industry is
viewed as an essential-service provider; thereby the
annuity-type incomes that most members receive are unlikely to
be materially affected in a downturn, which contributes to the
resilience of QTMB's credit risk profile. This is consistent
with loan arrears that have been significantly better than
industry average and charge offs that are very small, at 0.01%
of customer loans at June 30, 2011. Following its rebranding as
a mutual bank in October 2011, QTMB's organic growth plans
include an added focus on high net worth clients and offering
business banking products. While the latter represents a new
market for QTMB, exposures are constrained by tight portfolio
limits. In addition, we believe this risk will be adequately
supported by QTMB's risk-management framework, which in our view
is adequate given its size and complexity.
QTMB's funding is assessed as "below average" and liquidity
as "adequate". Almost all of the mutual bank's funding is
sourced via retail deposits, representing 99% of total funding
at June 30, 2012, with the balance in Cuscal Ltd.'s
(A+/Stable/A-1) Integris securitisation warehouse. QTMB's very
limited reliance on wholesale funding is reflected in its
loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.6% at June 30, 2011, a level that
compares favourably against peers. While QTMB benefits from a
sticky deposit base, we believe this could come under pressure
if larger financial institutions competed more aggressively or
if there were a flight to quality in a stressed scenario. For
the latter, we believe a flight to quality is likely to take
place irrespective of the Australian government's
deposit-guarantee scheme, which applies to all Australian
Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions, due to operational
delays and complexities that could potentially arise in the
Australian payments system. QTMB has held high-quality liquidity
assets between 13% and 14% of liabilities over calendar 2012
year-to-date, which together with other liquidity sources give
QTMB adequate liquidity coverage. Furthermore, QTMB is able to
call upon external support as a member of CUFSS Ltd., a mutual
industry-funded and operated liquidity support scheme.
Based on QTMB's small asset base of A$1.2 billion at March
31, 2012, representing 0.03% of system assets, we currently rate
QTMB the same as its SACP, reflecting our view of the low
likelihood of extraordinary government support, in the event
that it is needed.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that QTMB
will continue its focus on well-secured residential mortgage
loans, and maintain a tight common bond with its members and a
projected RAC ratio above 15%.
The most likely scenario for a rating downgrade is a
revision of QTMB's risk-position assessment to "moderate" from
"adequate". This could arise from rapid growth that materially
weakened our view of QTMB's risk profile, or if the bank
aggressively diversified into higher risk activities where it
had limited experience or competitive advantage. The rating
could also be lowered as a result of an unexpected large
operational risk loss, particularly if it significantly
undermined our current adequate view of the bank's enterprise
wide risk-management capability. Additionally, downward rating
pressure could emerge within our business position assessment
should any progressed mergers or organic growth materially
weaken our favourable view of QTMB's business stability, which
currently benefits from its tight common member bond and good
member support experience.
The rating is unlikely to be raised from the current rating
level. An upward revision would require a step change in QTMB's
business position, which would necessitate a material
improvement in geographic and product diversification and its
overall market share that significantly strengthened our view of
its business stability.
Ratings Score Snapshot
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate
(-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions
Ratings List
New Rating
QT Mutual Bank Ltd.
Counterparty credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2