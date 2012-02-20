(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Quadrivio Finance S.r.l.'s Class A notes on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) due to exposure to Banca IMI S.p.A., which was
recently downgraded to 'A-'/Negative/'F2'.
The rating action is as follows: Class A (ISIN
IT0004485063): 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN The transaction is a
multi-originator securitisation of residential and commercial
mortgage loans originated and serviced by six Italian banks
belonging to two banking groups: Credito Valtellinese S.C. group
('BBB'/Negative/'F3') and Banca di Cividale group. Banca IMI
performs the role of a total-return swap provider in this
transaction.
The swap not only hedges the mismatch in interest received
from the loans and that paid on the notes, but also mitigates
potential payment disruptions in case of default of the
servicers. As the transaction does not have any other forms of
liquidity (i.e. reserve funds, liquidity reserves), which would
cover a temporary loss of liquidity in case of servicer default,
in Fitch's view, the deal is highly reliant on Banca IMI's
ability to perform its duties defined in the swap documentation.
The downgrade of Banca IMI to 'A-'/'F2'on 6 February 2012, has
meant that the bank is no longer deemed an eligible counterparty
to support a 'AAAsf' rating under the Fitch's structured finance
counterparty criteria.
In addition, Banca IMI notified Fitch that following the
loss of its 'A'/'F1' rating it will not be posting collateral,
as is otherwise prescribed in the transaction documentation.
Following Fitch's announcement of its intention to review its
counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions, the
agency has decided to place the class A notes of Quadrivio
Finance on RWN (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF
Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape", available
on www.fitchratings.com).
In particular, the statement outlines that Fitch will place
on RWN the ratings of any structured finance tranches that
become subject to review following a counterparty's loss of
eligibility coupled with a clear indication that no remedial
actions will be implemented. The agency expects to resolve the
RWN on the notes upon the completion of the criteria amendments
and will take into account the positions of transactions and
counterparties at that time in accordance with the revised
criteria. Banca IMI also acts as the swap counterparty in
Quadrivio RMBS 2011 S.r.l., where the bank is posting collateral
in line with Fitch's criteria.
As a result, Fitch will not take any rating action on
Quadrivio 2011. The performance of the underlying assets in
Quadrivio Finance S.r.l. has remained in line with Fitch's
initial expectations. The pool has significantly deleveraged and
as of the January 2012 collection period stood at 60.8% of its
initial balance.
The sequential amortization of the notes has led to an
increase in credit enhancement available to the rated class A
notes to 27.1%, compared to 17% at transaction close. The
transaction has generated sufficient gross excess spread, which
was used to cover the initial mismatch of assets and
liabilities, as well as period defaults incurred since close. As
a result the initial under-collateralisation has decreased from
EUR4.4m in May 2009 to EUR0.6m as of February 2012. The agency
expects this implicit principal deficiency to be cleared in the
next payment date.