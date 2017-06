(The following was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn the 'B+' issue rating on the US$215 million 8.86% bonds due 2017 issued by Quezon Power (Philippines) Ltd. Co.

We withdrew the rating after the company redeemed all outstanding bonds on Nov. 3, 2011. The redemption of the bonds is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.