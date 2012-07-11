(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA/Negative/A-1+'
issuer credit ratings (ICR) on New Zealand-based Rabobank New
Zealand Ltd. (Rabobank New Zealand) have been withdrawn at the
request of the issuer. At the time of withdrawal, the ICR on
Rabobank Australia were equalised with that of Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland))
(AA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting an unconditional guarantee
provided by Rabobank Nederland covering all obligations of
Rabobank New Zealand.
