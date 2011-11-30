-- U.S.-based radio broadcaster Radio One Inc. had a narrow cushion of compliance with its financial covenants as of Sept. 30, 2011.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Lanham, Md.-based radio broadcaster Radio One Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed all the ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.

We believe Radio One could be at risk of violating its financial covenants in the first half of 2012 if operating performance of its radio segment doesn't improve early next year. The company has only a thin cushion ofcompliance with its senior debt leverage and total debt leverage financial covenants, which tighten next year. The company's ratio of actual senior debt to EBITDA (per bank calculations) was 4.59x as of Sept. 30, 2011, against a 5.0x financial covenant, with impending step-downs to 4.75x in the first quarter of 2012 and to 4.5x in the second. Its ratio of actual total debt to EBITDA (per bank calculations) was 8.37x as of Sept. 30, 2011, against a 9.25x financial covenant, which steps down to 9.0x on March 31, 2012; 8.75x on June 30, 2012; and 8.50x on Sept. 30, 2012.

In addition, we expect Radio One's discretionary cash flow to decline in 2012 and 2013 because of required higher cash interest payments on the company's 12.5%/15% senior subordinated notes beginning May 15, 2012, which creates roughly $20 million of additional cash interest expense on a annual basis.

Radio One is primarily a radio broadcaster targeting an African-American audience. It owns 52 radio stations in 15 of the top 50 African-American markets. Within its radio segment, revenues are concentrated among four markets--Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Baltimore--that together account for 50.1% of radio revenue. The company increased its ownership in TV One LLC, a growing African-American-targeted cable TV network, to 50.9% from 36.8% following the redemption of interests held by DIRECTV in April 2011. The TV One holding provides business diversity and access to a more stable revenue stream; affiliate fees are contracted with annual escalators. In addition, the company has a 53.5% ownership interest in Reach Media Inc., a programming syndication business that we believe is still undergoing a difficult transition following the December 2009 expiration of a highly favorable sales representation agreement with Citadel Broadcasting Corp. Interactive One is the company's online unit, which is currently generating an EBITDA loss. Under our base case scenario, Interactive One's EBITDA could become positive in 2012. The interactive segment contributes less than 5% of total revenue for the company.

We view the company's business profile as "weak" (as our criteria define the term), based on its exposure to advertising cyclicality, the potential for longer-term structural declines in radio, revenue concentration in a few markets, and decreased profitability at Reach Media. These factors more than offset the benefit of the company's 50.9% ownership in TV One. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Its fully adjusted, consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio was steep at 9.7x and EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was thin at 1.0x as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's EBITDA margin was healthy at 21.8% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, but down from roughly 23.8% in 2010 due to declines in radio, lower profitability at Reach Media, and ongoing losses at Interactive One.

