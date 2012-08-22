(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Railone Projects Private Limited's (Railone) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

Railone is a Hyderabad-based company, involved in the construction of railway infrastructure such as pre-stressed concrete road and rail over bridges. The upgrade reflects an improvement in the company's operating EBITDA margins and strong order-book position. Operating EBITDA margins have improved to 15.5% in FY12 (FY11: 13%) due to a reduction in sub-contracting to other construction companies and higher excavation revenue. The company has an order-book of INR3579.7m as of 31 May 2012 (5.3x FY12 revenue) from the Indian railways which provides revenue visibility for the next three years. The ratings continue to reflect comfortable credit metrics with leverage and interest cover at around 1.7x and 2.8x respectively over the past three years.

Railone's ratings are constrained by the increasing trend in the working capital cycle to 39 days (FY11: 27 days) mainly due to an increase in inventory days to 126 days (96.2 days).

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Sustained improvement in adjusted net leverage to less than 1.5x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Deterioration in adjusted net leverage to more than 4.0x on a sustained basis

In FY12, Railone's operating income was INR681m (FY11: INR600m) and operating EBITDA was INR106m (INR78m).

Rating actions on Railone's bank facilities:

- INR150m fund-based working capital limits: Upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR510m non-fund-based working capital limits: Upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR15m term loans outstanding: Upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'