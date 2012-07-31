Overview

-- Raizen is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings to Raizen.

-- We are raising the issue rating on the notes that Cosan Finance Ltd. and CCL Finance Ltd. originally issued to 'BBB' from 'BB' and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Raizen will maintain stable credit metrics despite a somewhat aggressive expansion plan.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale ratings, including the corporate credit ratings, to Raizen Energia S.A. and Raizen Combustiveis S.A., jointly referred to as Raizen.

At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on the notes that Cosan Finance Ltd. and CCL Finance Ltd. originally issued to 'BBB' from 'BB'. The upgrade reflects our view of the combined credit quality of Raizen and in line with the ratings on senior unsecured debts of the entities that form Raizen. We also removed these issue ratings from CreditWatch positive, where we placed them on Feb. 1, 2010, following the announcement of the creation of the joint venture. Raizen Combustiveis currently holds and guarantees CCL Finance's $350 million bonds due 2014. Raizen Energia S.A. holds Cosan Finance's $400 million notes due 2017, which are guaranteed by Raizen Combustiveis S.A., and Raizen Energia S.A. Total rated debt is $750 million.

Rationale

The 'BBB' ratings on Raizen reflect our view of its satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity.

Raizen benefits from the stable cash flows from its large-scale fuel distribution and cogeneration segment (35% of EBITDA) and its high-margin sugar and ethanol segment. The company's businesses benefit from a strong cost position, economies in raw material sourcing, logistics and commercialization, good brand recognition, and significant share in these markets.

The negative credit factors are the volatile cash flows from of the sugar and ethanol businesses, exposure to weather conditions, cyclicality, and seasonality of sugarcane production and commodity prices. We also see as risks the required investments in the sugarcane fields to sustain high productivity levels and exposure to highly competitive and commoditized sugar and ethanol markets.

The full integration of the assets from Cosan and Shell is expected to result in significant synergies that are not entirely incorporated into our ratings. Margins at Raizen's fuel distribution business might improve with the rebranding of all its gas stations into the Shell trade name, and benefit from a unified strong brand and greater sales of higher value-added products.

Raizen's sugar production accounts for less than 16% of sales but more than 60% of EBITDA. We expect Raizen to expand sugarcane yields and increase sugarcane crushing, further lowering idle capacity and increasing operating efficiency. In our view, the company's asset diversification (24 production sites) and higher-than-peers' investment in crop renewal mitigate its exposure to agricultural risks. We view the companies' ability to shift some production between ethanol and sugar as a flexibility that allows them to benefit from favorable prices for both products, depending on market prices' outlook.

We expect Raizen to aggressively expand its sugarcane crushing and utilization capacity, which combined with maintenance expenditures will result in annual capital expenditures of more than R$3 billion. These include crop expansion, crop renewal, built-on greenfield projects or acquisitions, and leased sugarcane fields. We expect Raizen to achieve a total crushing capacity of 80 million tons in 2018. We expect the company to fund these expenditures with internal cash flows, funds from operations (FFO) of about R$3 billion, which should result in total adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.2x and FFO to debt of more than 30%. We expect Raizen to post a negative free cash flow for the next couple of years during its expansion phase, but expected higher EBITDA should keep leverage metrics stable, while the company will consume cash in 2014 and afterwards. Our main financial adjustments include adding crop treatment investments as costs, subtracting biological assets from EBITDA, and adding operating leasing obligations as debt. These adjustments result in considerably different ratios from those Raizen reported, which included an expectation to maintain debt to EBITDA at less than 2x.

We assume conservative sugar and correlated ethanol prices for the next few years, despite growing demand and no adjustments for the gasoline price. Our base-case scenario considers a 5% rise in Raizen's revenues for fiscal 2013 (started on April 1, 2012) and a very gradual improvement of operating margins, with adjusted margins ranging from 6.7% to 7.5%. It is important to highlight that Raizen has an integrated management which has a long-term track record in both production and distribution businesses. We also believe that Raizen will be able to mitigate commodity and currency risks through hedging strategies. We believe that part of the 2013 sugar harvest has already been contracted at attractive sugar prices.

While we view the association with Shell as a positive to the credit quality of Raizen and that the joint venture is an important long-term investment for both shareholders, we do not incorporate explicit notching support from them in our ratings on Raizen. We factor into our analysis the greater financial flexibility for Raizen due to its control by Shell (AA/Stable/A-1+) and Cosan (BB/Stable/--). The joint venture is Shell's largest investment in biofuels. In addition, Raizen represents about 10% of Shell's capital employed in the global downstream business, an operation that Shell has been running in Brazil for almost 100 years--a long-term strategic presence in the country. Also, we view a $500 million credit facility from the shareholders to Raizen, to be used as a liquidity cushion, as intrinsic financial support. However, effective extraordinary support is questionable given the small size of the company to Shell, and link to Cosan, whose credit quality is weaker than that of Raizen, in our view.

Liquidity

We view Raizen's liquidity as adequate. Unrestricted cash at hand was about R$1.2 billion as of March 31, 2012, backed by a back-stop undrawn committed credit facility of $500 million (or about R$1 billion), and Shell's planned capital injection of $540 million (or about R$1.1 billion). These sources of cash, combined with our estimate of annual FFO of about R$3 billion, compare favorably with short-term maturities of about R$1 billion, capital expenditures of R$3 billion, and dividend payments of more than 50% of net income. We incorporate funding from banks for about half of the capital expenditures starting in 2013, which we expect Raizen to receive at favorable funding terms.

We estimate Raizen's sources of cash exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next few years, even if EBITDA declines 15%. We believe Raizen has very favorable access to credit and capital markets, the funding from which the company could use to refinance working capital and trade financing loans. Currently, Raizen has no covenants trigger in its debts.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Raizen will be able to maintain stable credit metrics despite its somewhat aggressive capital expenditures program. We believe cash flows will grow gradually with the favorable demand for sugar and ethanol and its competitive position will strengthen due to its large-scale sugar production. Despite its volatile sugar and ethanol cash flows, the robust cash generation from its fuel distribution and energy cogeneration businesses will keep credit metrics stable. Because part of the capital expenditures is discretionary, the company can rapidly adjust them if sugar/ethanol prices and demand drop.

A downgrade is possible if the company fails to adjust capital expenditures and/or dividend payout in a less favorable market environment, resulting in higher debt or depletion of its liquidity below what we consider adequate in our criteria. An adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 3.5x could lead to a downgrade as well. A positive rating action is not likely in the next two to three years, as the company will be going through an expansion plan and we see little room for reduction in debt. Indications of stronger support from Shell could have a positive influence on our ratings on Raizen.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Raizen Energia S.A.

Raizen Combustiveis S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

CCL Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB BB/Watch Pos

Cosan Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB BB/Watch Pos