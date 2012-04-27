(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India's M/s Ramya Steel Syndicate (RS) a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned RS's INR90m fund-based limits 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4(ind)' ratings.
The ratings are constrained by RS's small scale of
operations coupled with weak EBITDA margins and modest credit
metrics. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue
was INR963m (FY10: INR716.2m), EBITDA margins were 1.7% (1.1%),
and EBITDA interest coverage was 1.6x (1.4x).
The ratings, however, benefit from over two-decade-long
experience of RS's founders in steel trading and the company's
established relationship with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. The
ratings also benefit from RS's operational linkages with its
sister concern - Kamakshi Steels Private Limited ('Fitch
BB-(ind)'/Stable), which operates a steel manufacturing plant,
and the financial support extended by its founders by way of
unsecured loans (9MFY12: INR38m, FY11: INR20m).
The ratings also reflect an expected improvement in RS's
liquidity position in the near term after the sanction of
INR127.5m of cash credit facility by its bank, which would
replace the existing INR90m fund-based facility. At end-FY11,
the company had cash balances of INR3m. This would enable RS to
stretch its working capital cycle (FY11: 38 days) further to
support its growing revenue. Also, lower interest rates to be
offered on its new facility are likely to offset any
deterioration of interest coverage emanating from a stretched
working capital cycle.
Negative rating action may result from a decline of EBITDA
margins and/or a stretch in working capital cycle leading to
EBITDA interest cover below 1.3x on a sustained basis.
Conversely, an improvement in EBITDA margins and/or working
capital cycle leading to EBITDA interest cover above 1.6x on a
sustained basis may lead to positive rating action.
Ramya Steels is a Vijayawada-based steel trader. In 11MFY12,
revenue was INR988m and EBITDA was INR20m as per the unaudited
results.