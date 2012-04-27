(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based Rashi Metals Pvt Limited a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional ratings
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect Rashi Metals's defaults in the payment
of its term loan principal and interest, amounting to INR6.4m
outstanding since 31 March 2012. The defaults were due to the
company's tight liquidity position, as reflected in its average
cash credit facility utilisation of 95% in the last 12 months.
Also, the volatility in raw material prices resulted in EBIDTA
margins declining to negative 19.7% in FY11 (FY10: 2.5%).
The ratings may be upgraded upon an improvement in the
company's liquidity position, thus resulting in timely
repayments of its term liabilities for two consecutive quarters.
Rashi Metals is a Kolkata-based manufacturer of steel
billets. The company started commercial production in 2008, and
has an installed capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes per annum.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Rashi Metals's bank loans
as follows:
INR126.3m term loan: 'Fitch D(ind)'
INR130.5m cash credit limit: 'Fitch D(ind)'
INR42.5m non-fund-based limit: 'Fitch D(ind)'