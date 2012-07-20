(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Rashmi Metaliks Limited's (RML) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of RML.

Fitch migrated RML to the non-monitored category on 7 November 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch has also withdrawn RML's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR2,000m long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR2,100m cash credit limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,900m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn