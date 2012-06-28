GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
June 29 Moody's assigns the rating of Aa2/VMIG 1 to the RBC Municipal Products Inc. (Muni. Deriv.) STICS Certificates, Series O-39
The long-term rating is based upon the underlying bonds, North Carolina Medical Care Commission Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Duke University Health System) Series 2012A 5.00% Bonds due June 1, 2042, deposited into the trust.
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.