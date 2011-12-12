SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed that there is no rating impact on the below transactions following the downgrade of Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS).

RBS acts as a liquidity facility provider to each of the TORRENS trusts listed below, as well as a liquidity provider and interest rate provider for Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust. With the downgrade of RBS to 'A'/Stable/'F1' on 13 October 2011, the bank still remains an eligible counterparty to support the ratings of transactions up to 'AAAsf' under Fitch's structured finance counterparty criteria, but is in breach of the triggers set out in the documentation. RBS has prepared an Amending Deed to the Liquidity Facility agreement which seeks to modify Fitch's minimum ratings provisions in the relevant documentation to reflect our current criteria.

Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions states that a counterparty with ratings of at least 'A'/'F1' is generally eligible to support the ratings of transactions up to 'AAAsf'.

As the ratings of RBS remain above this threshold, the agency is of the opinion that the ratings of the notes are unaffected by the downgrade of RBS. Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust Series 2005-1 TORRENS Trust Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust Series 2005-3(E) TORRENS Trust, and TORRENS Series 2006-1(E). Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust