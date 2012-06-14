(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Realkredit Danmark's (RD, 'A'/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds (Saerligt Daekkede Realkreditobligationer, SDROs) issued under its capital centres S and T 'AAA' ratings.

The ratings are based on RD's 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), acting as the main debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 28.7% assigned to the capital centre S and 36.6% to the capital centre T; and the over-collateralisation (OC) of 9.4%, for the capital centre S and 11.5% for the capital centre T, the combination of which supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis for the notes and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries.

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would impact the rating of capital centre T by one notch, allowing the respective bonds to reach 'AA+'. The proposed criteria changes would have no impact on the rating of capital centre S covered bonds.

The difference in D-Factor and supporting OC between the capital centres is driven by the characteristics of the assets and associated refinancing risk, which are unique to the Danish market. Capital centre S was set up in 2007 to fund most mortgages originated by RD, while capital centre T was created in 2011 to finance adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans only. It is expected to grow when ARM loans in capital centre S will be refinanced at their next interest rate date, while capital centre S will still be used to fund the other mortgage loans.

Since the late 1990s, Danish mortgage banks have evolved from only issuing fixed rate pass-through bonds matching the underlying loans' interests and maturities to issuing bonds with bullet maturities that only match the interest rate of the ARM loans they finance. This creates refinancing needs that are settled at yearly auctions, mostly in December. In particular, most ARM loans reset after one year, and are funded with one-year bonds.

RD's significant mortgage covered bonds refinancing needs could prove challenging if it entered into insolvency, even if the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue refinancing bonds. Hence Fitch's assessment of discontinuity risk analysis for Danish mortgage covered bonds is driven by their exposure to refinancing risk. Due to the importance of the instrument for the domestic financial system, Fitch deems an intervention by the authorities very likely, in case of need. Considering the sovereign support and its strength, with Denmark rated 'AAA/Stable' by Fitch, the D-Factor was set at 36.6% for capital centre T caps and 28.7% for capital centre S, which has a lower exposure to refinancing risk. All else being equal, the rating of the capital centre S bonds could be maintained at 'AAA' provided RD is rated at least 'A-' and at least 'A' for the capital centre T under Fitch's current criteria. However, these thresholds would change to 'A' for the capital centre S and 'A+' for the capital centre T if the exposure draft proposals are implemented.

Both capital centres contain several asset types: about 60% are residential mortgage loans and the remainder is made of commercial, multifamily and agricultural mortgage loans. As of June 2012, the outstanding amount of mortgage bonds in the capital centre S was DKK253bn and DKK285bn in the capital centre T. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated an expected loss of 5.2% and 6.4% for the residential mortgage portfolios in the capital centres S and T respectively, and of 19.4% and 20.4% for the commercial portfolios.

Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the mortgage bonds. Fitch assumes that the liquidity gaps post-insolvency would be bridged by the issuance of refinancing bonds with stressed refinancing costs being passed on to the borrowers, which is reflected in higher expected losses associated with ARM loans.

The current level of OC for the capital centre S is 9.4% and 11.5% for the capital centre T. For issuers rated 'F2' or above, Fitch gives credit to the lowest OC level observed in the last 12 months, which for a new rating is the current OC.