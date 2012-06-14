(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Realkredit
Danmark's (RD, 'A'/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds (Saerligt
Daekkede Realkreditobligationer, SDROs) issued under its capital
centres S and T 'AAA' ratings.
The ratings are based on RD's 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), acting as the main debtor of recourse, a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 28.7% assigned to the capital
centre S and 36.6% to the capital centre T; and the
over-collateralisation (OC) of 9.4%, for the capital centre S
and 11.5% for the capital centre T, the combination of which
supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis
for the notes and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries.
Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of
enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see
'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria'
dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as
proposed, the criteria changes would impact the rating of
capital centre T by one notch, allowing the respective bonds to
reach 'AA+'. The proposed criteria changes would have no impact
on the rating of capital centre S covered bonds.
The difference in D-Factor and supporting OC between the
capital centres is driven by the characteristics of the assets
and associated refinancing risk, which are unique to the Danish
market. Capital centre S was set up in 2007 to fund most
mortgages originated by RD, while capital centre T was created
in 2011 to finance adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans only. It
is expected to grow when ARM loans in capital centre S will be
refinanced at their next interest rate date, while capital
centre S will still be used to fund the other mortgage loans.
Since the late 1990s, Danish mortgage banks have evolved
from only issuing fixed rate pass-through bonds matching the
underlying loans' interests and maturities to issuing bonds with
bullet maturities that only match the interest rate of the ARM
loans they finance. This creates refinancing needs that are
settled at yearly auctions, mostly in December. In particular,
most ARM loans reset after one year, and are funded with
one-year bonds.
RD's significant mortgage covered bonds refinancing needs
could prove challenging if it entered into insolvency, even if
the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue refinancing
bonds. Hence Fitch's assessment of discontinuity risk analysis
for Danish mortgage covered bonds is driven by their exposure to
refinancing risk. Due to the importance of the instrument for
the domestic financial system, Fitch deems an intervention by
the authorities very likely, in case of need. Considering the
sovereign support and its strength, with Denmark rated
'AAA/Stable' by Fitch, the D-Factor was set at 36.6% for capital
centre T caps and 28.7% for capital centre S, which has a lower
exposure to refinancing risk. All else being equal, the rating
of the capital centre S bonds could be maintained at 'AAA'
provided RD is rated at least 'A-' and at least 'A' for the
capital centre T under Fitch's current criteria. However, these
thresholds would change to 'A' for the capital centre S and 'A+'
for the capital centre T if the exposure draft proposals are
implemented.
Both capital centres contain several asset types: about 60%
are residential mortgage loans and the remainder is made of
commercial, multifamily and agricultural mortgage loans. As of
June 2012, the outstanding amount of mortgage bonds in the
capital centre S was DKK253bn and DKK285bn in the capital centre
T. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated an expected loss of
5.2% and 6.4% for the residential mortgage portfolios in the
capital centres S and T respectively, and of 19.4% and 20.4% for
the commercial portfolios.
Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a
wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses,
and under the management of a third party, to the payments due
under the mortgage bonds. Fitch assumes that the liquidity gaps
post-insolvency would be bridged by the issuance of refinancing
bonds with stressed refinancing costs being passed on to the
borrowers, which is reflected in higher expected losses
associated with ARM loans.
The current level of OC for the capital centre S is 9.4% and
11.5% for the capital centre T. For issuers rated 'F2' or above,
Fitch gives credit to the lowest OC level observed in the last
12 months, which for a new rating is the current OC.