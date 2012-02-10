(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its 'CC/Negative' ratings on the senior-secured debt issued by Redbank Project Pty Ltd. (Redbank) were not immediately affected by the company's recent announcement of an ongoing power-station outage.

According to the company's announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange, the company is currently assessing the necessary actions to restore the power station's operations.

At this stage, the duration of the outage, the costs associated with the repairs, and how the costs will be funded remain unknown. We believe these factors would likely influence the project's ongoing liquidity, contractual payments under its power purchase agreement, and the sale of the plant or refinancing process scheduled by March 31, 2012.

Furthermore, the recovery prospects of the senior-secured debt could also be adversely affected if the above factors were detrimental to the power purchase agreement or to ongoing operating costs.