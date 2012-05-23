(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
Queensland Limited's (BOQ) REDS Warehouse Trust No.1's
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:
AUD886.8m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD59.9m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as trustee of REDS Warehouse Trust No.1.
The current collateral pool consists of 3,882 loans with a
total portfolio balance of AUD946.6m. It has a current weighted
average loan-to-valuation ratio of 53.2% and a weighted average
seasoning of 25.9 months, of which 41.6% are seasoned for more
than two years. Reduced documentation loans comprise 2% of the
transaction. The trust's current facility limit is AUD
946,611,511.46.