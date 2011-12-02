(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- RedZed Trust Series 2011-1 is a securitization of subprime residential mortgages originated by RedZed Lending Solutions Pty Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the class A notes, class AB notes, class B notes, class C notes, and class D notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for RedZed Trust Series 2011-1.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features, based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it assigned its ratings to the class A notes, class AB notes, class B notes, class C notes, and class D notes of subprime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of RedZed Trust Series 2011-1 (see list).

The ratings reflect:

-- The credit quality of the trust's nonconforming and subprime Australian residential mortgage loans, originated by RedZed;

-- The note subordination structure provided for each class of rated notes;

-- The use of excess spread to meet current losses and to reinstate prior-period charge-offs to each class of notes;

-- That if the principal step-down tests are not met, 0.95% per annum of interest collections will be set aside into an income reserve, available to meet required payments;

-- In addition to the 0.95% per annum, from the call date onward, the income reserve will also trap all remaining interest collections after the reimbursement of class E notes' charge-off. This additional trapping will be regardless of whether the principal step-down test requirements are met;

-- Subject to certain conditions, the ability of the trustee to use principal collections from mortgage loans and drawings on a liquidity facility to be provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to meet required payments;

-- If the principal step-down tests are not met and certain performance trigger (the Performing Portfolio Reduction Rate) are met, principal repayments will occur on a pro-rata basis to class A notes and class AB notes until fully repaid, before sequentially to class B notes until fully repaid, followed by to class C notes until fully repaid, then to class D notes until fully repaid, and finally to class E notes until fully repaid; and

-- That if the principal step-down tests are met, the allocation of the unrated class E notes' pro-rata principal allocation to repay class D notes until fully repaid, followed by class C notes until fully repaid, class B notes until fully repaid, class AB notes until fully repaid, class A notes until fully repaid, then class E notes until fully repaid.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for RedZed Trust Series 2011-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.