SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2012--Structural and
regulatory factors are likely to keep gas prices regionalized
for at least the next few years. The possibility that pricing
will converge through gas-on-gas competition will only
materialize over the next five to 10 years. That's according to
a report, titled "Liquefied Natural Gas Producers Will Likely
Benefit From Regional Pricing A While Longer," that Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services published recently.
"We expect liquefied natural gas producers to maintain
favorable pricing power for the next few years, given tight LNG
supplies and the forecast for demand outpacing new liquefaction
capacity until at least 2014," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Andrew Wong. The report says that divergence in global
gas prices has become more pronounced in the past 12 months or
so due to recent changes in global supply and demand. The
divergence reflects underlying regional market fundamentals,
such as excess gas supply in North America, rapid growth in gas
demand in Asia at a pace faster than the global average, and
constrained gas supply in Asia from maturing fields. This has
seen a widening gap between Asia-Pacific natural gas production
and consumption. Standard & Poor's believes that natural gas
consumption is likely to continue to grow, particularly in Asia.
At the same time, domestic gas supplies will remain constrained
and the use of imported gas, namely LNG, will increase. LNG
producers should be able to bridge the gap in demand and supply,
creating positive operating conditions for LNG producers in the
short term.
According to the report, LNG producers face risks in the
form of higher supply from additional capacity and the possible
development of unconventional gas resources, such as coal bed
methane, from 2015 onwards. "Falling LNG prices and potential
changes in contractual conventions projects could threaten the
economics of large LNG projects in the long term," said Mr.
Wong.