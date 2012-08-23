(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
the spate of Asia-Pacific catastrophes in the past two years
have prompted reinsurers to take stock of their existing
portfolio and re-evaluate their underwriting approach and risk
appetite.
The agency believes that reinsurers in the region are
becoming more risk-focused to better brace themselves for the
next Asian calamity, after their financial performance had been
battered by several loss events to varying degree. This includes
the earthquakes in New Zealand and Japan in 1Q11, Thai floods in
2H11, as well as the recent floods and typhoons in China in July
to August this year. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are
exposed to catastrophes to different extent.
Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China are markets highly
prone to catastrophes such as earthquakes and floods. On the
other end of the spectrum, Singapore and Malaysia are relatively
catastrophe free. Thailand is no longer classified as a
catastrophe free market, given the severity of the recent
floods.
The Christchurch earthquakes in New Zealand were one of the
costliest events in the Australia and Oceania region, with
incurred insured losses estimated by EQECAT, a catastrophe
modelling firm, to be in the range of USD15bn to USD 23bn. In
Australia, strong La Nina weather systems in recent years has
also brought wetter and more severe weather to the country.
Since 1967, loss events exceeding AUD10m have averaged AUD1.2bn
per annum to end-2011. However in the five years to end-2011 the
annual average had risen to AUD2.5bn.
On the other hand, Japanese insurers and cooperatives
registered incurred losses of above JPY3trn (USD37.5bn) from the
Japanese earthquake in 2011. This represented 18% of the total
economic losses of JPY16.9trn (USD211.5bn) estimated by the
Cabinet Office. Additionally, Japanese insurers operating in
Thailand were severely affected by the Thai floods given their
high exposure to industrial all risk and business disruption
coverage for Japanese manufacturers in the affected industrial
estates. Their gross insured losses were estimated to be
JPY930bn (USD12bn) as at mid February 2012.
Statistics from the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China
indicated that weather related events in July 2012, mainly
typhoons and flooding, caused more than 400 deaths and resulted
in economic losses of above CNY85.5bn (USD13.5bn). The insured
losses from the heavy rainfall in Beijing in July 2012 amounted
to CNY1.0bn (USD158mn) while Typhoon Haikui, which hit several
coastal cities near Zhejiang in early August 2012, incurred
losses of over CNY1.46bn (USD231mn) for the insurance industry.
Given the increasing frequency and severity of catastrophes
in Asia, reinsurers have taken a hard look at their existing
underwriting practices with a view to tightening them. Fitch
observes that reinsurers are gradually reducing their
participation in proportional reinsurance business, while
increasing their non-proportional business. Under the latter,
reinsurers would only be affected should the direct cedants or
insurance companies' insured losses exceed a certain
predetermined level, as opposed to taking a proportional share
of the losses incurred by the cedants. The level of deductibles,
or the amount of losses directly borne by the cedants before it
could be claimed under their reinsurance program, has also
increased, although the extent varies from market to market.
While the shift in underwriting approach may result in a
reduction in top-line premium growth for the reinsurers, Fitch
believes this could improve their overall profitability.
Reinsurers are taking a more proactive stance to monitor and
evaluate their risk accumulation exposure in the various Asian
markets, particularly the catastrophe-prone markets. During
recent renewals, many reinsurers began imposing event limits to
policies that they underwrote to cap their losses should a
catastrophe occur. For instance, in the Thai market, reinsurers
are likely to limit the level of flood coverage to less than
100% of total loss. Business renewals are also more carefully
screened to weed out unprofitable accounts. Fitch notes that
there is increasing market demand by direct cedants to seek two
or three reinstatement premiums from the reinsurers,
particularly for catastrophe reinsurance coverage. If utilised,
this allows the direct cedants to continue to have access to the
capacity of reinsurers, should the incurred losses exhaust the
initial policy capacity.
Reinsurers are granting them selectively, given the
potential escalation of losses they would have to bear in the
event of catastrophes. On a more optimistic note, Fitch believes
that the catastrophes have also brought about higher business
opportunities for reinsurers and capital markets in the region.
Reinsurers, especially those who were relatively unscathed from
the recent calamities, have capitalised on the increasing rates
to underwrite more and higher quality business from the Asian
markets.
In Japan, the rates of earthquake programs are reported to
have increased by 30% - 50%, while the wind and flood coverage
were renewed with a 15% rate increase in April 2012. In
addition, New Zealand property policy renewal prices have
doubled. Some market players are also exploring the option of
bond issuances in the capital markets to cover catastrophe
exposure rather than solely relying on their reinsurance
program. Zenkyoren, the biggest Japanese cooperative, issued a
three-year USD300bn catastrophe bond covering earthquakes in
February 2012. Fitch believes the growth momentum of Asian
reinsurance markets will continue to be strong, with increasing
risk awareness and continued market demand by the cedants. For
example, China's non-life market was reported to have grown by
15% for the first six months of 2012. There is also a stronger
emphasis on the credit quality of the reinsurers, given the
"flight to quality" phenomenon of the direct cedants.
As regulators in the region step up their efforts to
monitor the adequacy of the capital resources, direct cedants
will continue to utilise reinsurance to transfer their
underwriting risk and reduce the strain on their capital
requirements. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority
operates a risk based capital regime that has recognised the use
of reinsurance to reduce the overall capital charge levied on
the catastrophe exposure of the direct insurers. On a broader
level, Fitch notes that reinsurers in Asia will continue to face
the challenge of limited data availability to more accurately
model and manage their catastrophe risks, while they grapple
with the aftermath of catastrophes. Compilation of more
comprehensive statistics should improve as the markets evolve
over time.