MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' rating on the 5.4% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Reliance Holding USA Inc. is not affected by Reliance Industries' announcement that it intends to increase the issue size. Reliance Holding is a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL; BBB/Positive/--). The additional notes will have the same terms and conditions as the existing notes, including being fully and unconditionally guaranteed by RIL.

Reliance Holding will use the proceeds to fund ongoing capital expenditure in the shale gas business and to refinance short-term debt incurred for that business.

