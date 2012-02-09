(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB'
long-term issue rating to the proposed issues of U.S. dollar
senior unsecured notes by Reliance Holding USA Inc. Reliance
Industries Ltd. (RIL; BBB/Positive/--), which indirectly owns
all of Reliance Holding, will fully and unconditionally
guarantee the notes. Reliance Holding will use the proceeds to
fund ongoing capital expenditure in the shale gas business and
to refinance short-term debt incurred for that business. The
rating is subject to review of the finalized issue documentation
and verification of details.
The rating on RIL reflects the company's large scale,
integrated and efficient oil refining and petrochemical
operations, and good business diversity. In addition, the
company has stable cash flows and low leverage with strong
liquidity. The following weaknesses offset these strengths:
RIL's vulnerability to the cyclical nature of its industries and
commodity prices; its exposure to India's country and regulatory
risks, particularly for gas-producing blocks in the Krishna
Godavari basin (KG D6); declining gas production from KG D6; and
RIL's aggressive growth strategy.
We expect RIL to maintain its strong financial ratios in the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 (fiscal 2012). Payments from
BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1) for a stake in RIL's gas blocks will
offset RIL's weaker operating performance than in fiscal 2011
and potential cash outflow due to a share buyback plan. We
anticipate that RIL's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will
remain less than 1.5x compared with 1.4x for fiscal 2011. We
adjust RIL's debt to factor in the company's cash and cash
equivalents after netting Indian rupee (INR) 75 billion that we
believe RIL needs for its operations. The use of this cash will
largely determine the improvement in RIL's financial strength.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that funds
from BP will strengthen RIL's financial performance. The outlook
also reflects our view that RIL's partnership with BP will help
preserve its competitive position in the exploration and
production business, and support operating performance and
investments.
We could raise the rating if: (1) we have clarity on RIL's
business strategy, especially its use of its significant cash
balances; (2) we expect the company to maintain a modest
financial risk profile with limited negative discretionary cash
flows, such that the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA is less
than 1.5x; and (3) the company significantly reduces its country
and macroeconomic exposure to India.
We could revise the outlook to stable if a shift in RIL's
growth strategy or a change in its shareholder distribution
policy results in the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
exceeding 2x. We could also revise the outlook if: (1) RIL makes
a large investment in a regulated business in India, such as
financial services, or in a non-core business where the company
has no record; or (2) we lower India's transfer and
convertibility assessment to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
