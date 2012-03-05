(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Reliance Rail has now completed the first drawdown under its bank debt facility after the New South Wales government's capital contribution arrangement became effective on Feb. 20, 2012.

-- In addition, train set 7 achieved practical completion on Feb. 20, 2012, and sets 1 to 6 are performing well.

-- As a result, we believe that the downside pressure on the ratings has reduced and consequently revised the rating outlook on Reliance Rail's senior-secured and junior-secured debts to stable from developing.

-- We have also affirmed the ratings.

Rating Action

On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to stable, from developing, on the 'CCC+' rating on the A$2.06 billion senior-secured debt issued by Reliance Rail Finance Pty Ltd. (Reliance Rail), as well as the 'CCC-' rating on Reliance Rail's A$100 million junior-secured debt. At the same time, we have affirmed the issue ratings.

Rationale

These rating actions follow the completion of the first scheduled drawdown under the A$357 million bank debt facility on Feb. 27, 2012, and the recently announced capital commitment solution by New South Wales Government (AAA/Stable/A-1), which became effective on Feb. 20, 2012. Completion of the initial drawdown under the bank debt facility is a significant step for the project. However, until the bank debt is fully drawn, funding uncertainty remains, particularly if the debt insurance providers were to become insolvent, or operations were to significantly falter.

In our view, the government's capital-commitment solution is positive for the Reliance Rail project. However, the commitment is not until 2018 and there are a number of milestones to be achieved before then, including delivery of all 78 trains. Nevertheless, the government solution resolves a number of issues, including the dispute between the debt insurers and Reliance Rail, and brings the focus back onto the trains. Standard & Poor's believes that the pending acquisition of 100% of Reliance Rail by the New South Wales government in 2018 would likely give lenders some additional comfort around the long-term viability of the project, and hence, the first refinancing in 2018.

Delivery and operational performance of the trains continues to underpin project risk. We understand that the delivered trains have been performing well since July 2011. The six trains in service achieved 100% availability rate in both January and February this year, with just six confirmed delay incidents reported in January and only four in February. The seventh train received a certificate of practical completion on Feb. 20, 2012. Furthermore, we believe that the ongoing improvements in the manufacturing process, the operational performance of the trains and the through-life support contractor, as well as the achievement of practical completion of set 7, go some way to reducing the design, construction, and a degree of the operating risk associated with the project. Those risks continue to be mitigated as more and more trains are delivered into service and demonstrate the required performance standards. We believe lenders would be focused on the sustainability of these improvements, as well as Reliance Rail demonstrating a track record of delivery per schedule and performance standards.

Liquidity

The project is sufficiently funded to deliver the 78 train sets into service and transition to the operational (or through life support) phase. However, this is reliant on the continued availability of the remainder of the A$357 million bank debt facilities and the capacity to pass through the costs of delay and any over-runs to the joint-venture manufacturers, which has worked as expected to date.

Liquidity through the development and construction phase includes proceeds of debt issuance and undrawn bank facilities. It also comprises bonding from the contracting parties and a liquidated damages regime that is supported by a set-off/retention right and the contractor parent guarantees.

We consider the available liquidity through the operations phase to be "adequate" for the rating levels in the context of the project, as per our criteria. Liquidity over this period will comprise a six-month senior debt-service reserve and a 12-month junior debt service reserve, as well as bonding provided by the key subcontractor, Downer EDI Rail (DEDIR; not rated).

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on the senior- and junior-secured debt issued by RRF is underpinned by the reduced funding uncertainty associated with the bank debt. We also expect that the manufacturing joint-venture partnership should be able to deliver the remaining 71 train sets by late 2014 in line with current forecasts, and that those trains should be capable of operating with only minor abatements in revenue.

The project debt rating could transition up by at least one notch if the project achieves the following:

-- Project continues to reduce funding risk by drawing down under the bank debt facility as scheduled,

-- Trains continue to be delivered per current forecast, and

-- The through life support contractor improves or maintains the operating standards on a larger fleet.

Our concerns over ongoing refinancing risk and the resultant lower financial metrics are likely to limit the level of upward transition over the medium to long term.

Any future impediment to further drawdowns under the bank debt facility, or subpar operational performance of the trains could place the ratings under negative pressure. While considered less likely, such a situation could potentially arise as a result of:

-- Delays to the delivery schedule, acceptance process, or inability to meet reliability requirements under the project agreement;

-- If Reliance Rail were unable to continue to mitigate the cash flow impact of delays in a timely manner (as it has to date through liquidated damages and pass-through mechanisms under the contract), and fully utilized contingency reserves;

-- Complexity of the finance structure and hedging profile. If we thought that the CPI and/or interest rate hedging for some reason might not continue past refinance, then, depending on the circumstances or alternative solutions, the ratings on the debt could be negatively affected.

Although all of the factors are relevant to both the senior- and junior-secured debt, it is by no means certain that the ratings of the two would move in lock-step with each other.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Reliance Rail Finance Pty Ltd.

Senior Secured (24 issues) CCC+

Secured Subordinated Debt (4 issues) CCC-

