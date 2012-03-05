(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Reliance Rail has now completed the first drawdown under
its bank debt facility after the New South Wales government's
capital contribution arrangement became effective on Feb. 20,
2012.
-- In addition, train set 7 achieved practical completion
on Feb. 20, 2012, and sets 1 to 6 are performing well.
-- As a result, we believe that the downside pressure on
the ratings has reduced and consequently revised the rating
outlook on Reliance Rail's senior-secured and junior-secured
debts to stable from developing.
-- We have also affirmed the ratings.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
the outlook to stable, from developing, on the 'CCC+' rating on
the A$2.06 billion senior-secured debt issued by Reliance Rail
Finance Pty Ltd. (Reliance Rail), as well as the 'CCC-' rating
on Reliance Rail's A$100 million junior-secured debt. At the
same time, we have affirmed the issue ratings.
Rationale
These rating actions follow the completion of the first
scheduled drawdown under the A$357 million bank debt facility on
Feb. 27, 2012, and the recently announced capital commitment
solution by New South Wales Government (AAA/Stable/A-1), which
became effective on Feb. 20, 2012. Completion of the initial
drawdown under the bank debt facility is a significant step for
the project. However, until the bank debt is fully drawn,
funding uncertainty remains, particularly if the debt insurance
providers were to become insolvent, or operations were to
significantly falter.
In our view, the government's capital-commitment solution is
positive for the Reliance Rail project. However, the commitment
is not until 2018 and there are a number of milestones to be
achieved before then, including delivery of all 78 trains.
Nevertheless, the government solution resolves a number of
issues, including the dispute between the debt insurers and
Reliance Rail, and brings the focus back onto the trains.
Standard & Poor's believes that the pending acquisition of 100%
of Reliance Rail by the New South Wales government in 2018 would
likely give lenders some additional comfort around the long-term
viability of the project, and hence, the first refinancing in
2018.
Delivery and operational performance of the trains continues
to underpin project risk. We understand that the delivered
trains have been performing well since July 2011. The six trains
in service achieved 100% availability rate in both January and
February this year, with just six confirmed delay incidents
reported in January and only four in February. The seventh
train received a certificate of practical completion on Feb. 20,
2012. Furthermore, we believe that the ongoing improvements in
the manufacturing process, the operational performance of the
trains and the through-life support contractor, as well as the
achievement of practical completion of set 7, go some way to
reducing the design, construction, and a degree of the operating
risk associated with the project. Those risks continue to be
mitigated as more and more trains are delivered into service and
demonstrate the required performance standards. We believe
lenders would be focused on the sustainability of these
improvements, as well as Reliance Rail demonstrating a track
record of delivery per schedule and performance standards.
Liquidity
The project is sufficiently funded to deliver the 78 train
sets into service and transition to the operational (or through
life support) phase. However, this is reliant on the continued
availability of the remainder of the A$357 million bank debt
facilities and the capacity to pass through the costs of delay
and any over-runs to the joint-venture manufacturers, which has
worked as expected to date.
Liquidity through the development and construction phase
includes proceeds of debt issuance and undrawn bank facilities.
It also comprises bonding from the contracting parties and a
liquidated damages regime that is supported by a
set-off/retention right and the contractor parent guarantees.
We consider the available liquidity through the operations
phase to be "adequate" for the rating levels in the context of
the project, as per our criteria. Liquidity over this period
will comprise a six-month senior debt-service reserve and a
12-month junior debt service reserve, as well as bonding
provided by the key subcontractor, Downer EDI Rail (DEDIR; not
rated).
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on the senior- and junior-secured
debt issued by RRF is underpinned by the reduced funding
uncertainty associated with the bank debt. We also expect that
the manufacturing joint-venture partnership should be able to
deliver the remaining 71 train sets by late 2014 in line with
current forecasts, and that those trains should be capable of
operating with only minor abatements in revenue.
The project debt rating could transition up by at least one
notch if the project achieves the following:
-- Project continues to reduce funding risk by drawing down
under the bank debt facility as scheduled,
-- Trains continue to be delivered per current forecast,
and
-- The through life support contractor improves or
maintains the operating standards on a larger fleet.
Our concerns over ongoing refinancing risk and the resultant
lower financial metrics are likely to limit the level of upward
transition over the medium to long term.
Any future impediment to further drawdowns under the bank
debt facility, or subpar operational performance of the trains
could place the ratings under negative pressure. While
considered less likely, such a situation could potentially arise
as a result of:
-- Delays to the delivery schedule, acceptance process, or
inability to meet reliability requirements under the project
agreement;
-- If Reliance Rail were unable to continue to mitigate the
cash flow impact of delays in a timely manner (as it has to date
through liquidated damages and pass-through mechanisms
under the contract), and fully utilized contingency reserves;
-- Complexity of the finance structure and hedging profile.
If we thought that the CPI and/or interest rate hedging for some
reason might not continue past refinance, then, depending on the
circumstances or alternative solutions, the ratings on the debt
could be negatively affected.
Although all of the factors are relevant to both the senior-
and junior-secured debt, it is by no means certain that the
ratings of the two would move in lock-step with each other.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Reliance Rail Finance Pty Ltd.
Senior Secured (24 issues) CCC+
Secured Subordinated Debt (4 issues) CCC-
Ratings Affirmed
Reliance Rail Finance Pty Ltd.
Senior Secured
AUD160 mil fltg rate nts ser 9 due CCC+
09/26/2020
Recovery Rating 2
AUD190 mil fltg rate nts ser 8 due CCC+
09/26/2018
Recovery Rating 2
AUD178.5 mil bank ln due 09/26/2015 CCC+
Recovery Rating 2
AUD190 mil fltg rate nts due CCC+
09/26/2018
Recovery Rating 2
AUD200 mil fltg rate nts ser 5 due CCC+
09/26/2017
Recovery Rating 2
AUD200 mil fltg rate nts ser 6 due CCC+
09/26/2017
Recovery Rating 2
AUD150 mil var rate CPI nts ser 1 CCC+
due 12/26/2035
Recovery Rating 2
AUD200 mil fltg rate nts ser 4 due CCC+
09/26/2016
Recovery Rating 2
AUD200 mil fltg rate nts ser 3 due CCC+
09/26/2016
Recovery Rating 2
AUD160 mil fltg rate nts ser 10 CCC+
due 09/26/2020
Recovery Rating 2
AUD178.5 mil bank ln due 09/26/2015 CCC+
Recovery Rating 2
AUD150 mil var rate CPI nts ser 2 CCC+
due 12/26/2035
Recovery Rating 2
Secured Subordinated Debt
AUD50 mil fltg rate nts ser 11 due CCC-
09/26/2021
Recovery Rating 6
AUD50 mil fltg rate nts ser 12 due CCC-
09/26/2021
Recovery Rating 6
(Reporting by Amy Pyett)