SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the financial restructure of the Reliance Rail Pty Ltd ('Reliance Rail') funding associated with the NSW rolling stock public private partnership, as recently announced by Downer EDI Limited ('Downer), adds certainty to the cash flows derived by Downer from the Waratah rolling stock manufacturing contract ('Waratah project'). The announcement does not have an impact on Downer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB-'. The Stable Outlook is also unchanged.

Fitch notes that the 'Financial Restructure Plan' ('Plan'), which sees the state government of New South Wales inject AUD175m of equity (subject to various contingencies) into Reliance Rail in 2018, does not result in any material cash contributions from Downer. The Plan reduces the risks to cash flows associated with the unwinding of the Waratah project and diminishes the need for Downer to inject further equity into Reliance Rail.

"Downer's rating is less contingent on the success or failure of the Waratah project than it is on the potential for Downer to provide financial support to Reliance Rail" said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Industrial team. "Considered in concert, the non-recourse nature of Reliance Rail's funding, a factor already incorporated into Downer's rating, and the execution of the Plan, provide a compelling mitigant to the risk of financial support to Reliance Rail by Downer" added Mr. Kenny.

Under the prime contract between Downer, Hitachi and Reliance Rail, milestone payments are paid to Downer and Hitachi by Reliance Rail in accordance with the actual delivery schedule achieved. To the extent that these monies are not paid, due to late delivery, the monies are held by Reliance Rail in a Manufacturing Delay Account ('MDA') with the monies invested earning interest income. The RSM contract provides that monies held in the MDA are to be paid to Downer upon achievement of contracted milestones, and the interest that accrues on the MDA is to be paid when train set 78 is delivered to Reliance Rail. Total interest of AUD140m (Downer's share being AUD126m and the balance attributed to Hitachi) is projected to accrue in the MDA and will be payable in June 2014 based on the projected delivery date of train set 78.

As part of the Plan, Downer will contribute AUD12.5m, in 2018 dollars, of contingent financial support for Reliance Rail. This amount will be funded from interest accruing on the funds held in the MDA. This AUD12.5m amount does not represent material additional funding from Downer and as such has no impact on Downer's credit risk profile.

Residual risks to the Waratah project arise from the step change in production levels required to meet the 2014 delivery deadline. Fitch notes that Downer has invested significant resources, manpower and expertise in ensuring the smooth execution of this phase of the contract. The results achieved from these investments, over the past six months, are encouraging.