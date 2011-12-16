(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's Reliance Securities Co., Ltd.'s (RSC) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB(twn)' and National Short-Term rating at 'F3(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed RSC's Individual Rating at 'D' and the Support Rating at '5' and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings were withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage.

RSC's ratings primarily reflect its less competitive business model compared with its peers and its volatile earnings due to lack of economies of scale in the brokerage business. The rating also reflects RSC's adequate balance sheet, characterised by limited financial leverage and strong liquidity.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain sound capitalisation and liquidity. Any unexpected large trading losses or sharp increase in the risk appetite leading to much weakened capital levels and/or liquidity may trigger a rating downgrade.

RSC reported an annualized return on equity of -12.9% at end-Q311 (2010: 3.5%), due to trading losses. Fitch expects RSC's bottomline to remain volatile given its reliance on proprietary trading as the main source of revenue. RSC is exposed to high investment risk, in particular due to its concentrated exposure of corporate bond investments, although this is somewhat mitigated by the short maturity profile. Stock investments are well-diversified but may be susceptible to further sharp stock market declines.

The company is mostly self-funded with no bank borrowings at end-September 2011 and also maintains ample credit lines for potential liquidity demand.

RSC is one of the smallest securities firms in Taiwan with a 0.25% brokerage share at end-November 2011. Its Chairman, Wang Kuei-Tseng, is the largest shareholder through his private company Formosawine Vintners Corporation with a 64% stake.