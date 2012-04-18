(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Relishah Export (Relishah) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by the working capital intensive nature of Relishah's business on account of high debtor days (FY11 (financial year ending March): 41; FY10: 60) and very low creditor days (FY11: nil; FY10: 4). This, coupled with thin EBIDTA margins (FY11: 3.4%; FY10: 3.6%) due to the low-value additive nature of the business, has resulted in a stretched credit profile for the firm. Interest coverage (operating EBIDTA/interest) and net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) in FY11 were 1.5x (FY10: 1.3x) and 5.3x (FY10: 8.1x), respectively.

The ratings are also constrained by the partnership structure of the firm, high competition in, and cyclical nature of, the domestic textile industry, and the risk of any adverse change in regulatory policies.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from over two-decade-long experience of Relishah's founders in the textile export business and the company's strong customer relationships and geographically diversified customer base. Fitch also notes that Relishah is exposed to forex risks, as around 100% of its total revenue comes from exports; however, this risk is mitigated by the firm's policy of entering into forward contracts.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in operating profitability resulting in interest coverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis. Consequently, any deterioration in interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis may trigger a ratings downgrade.

Relishah is a registered partnership firm established in 1987 to carry on export business of textile goods, mainly cotton yarn (95% of the total revenue) and raw cotton and fabrics (4% of total revenue). In FY11, revenue was INR1,995.8m (FY10: INR1,510.5m) and EBITDA was INR68.4m (INR53.9m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Relishah's bank loans as follows:

- INR22.2m term loan: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- *INR230m post shipment demand loan/ usance foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill purchased: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR20m packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR2m inland bank guarantees: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

*includes an INR30m standby limit under the Bank of Baroda's gold card scheme.