(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The ratings are as follows:

USD250.0m Class A1-A notes: 'F1+sf';

AUD0.0m Class A1-R notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD198.0m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD25.0m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD17.5m Class B-1 notes: Not Rated;

AUD2.5m Class B-2 notes: Not Rated.

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee for RESIMAC Triomphe Trust in respect of Premier Series 2012-1.

"A distinguishing feature of this transaction is the USD-denominated hard bullet A1-A note, issued into the 2a-7 money market. The 'F1+sf' Short-Term Rating assigned to the Class A1-A note is supported by the rating of the redemption facility provider, National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB", 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+')," said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The 'AAAsf' Long-Term Rating assigned to the Class A1-R, A-2 and AB notes is based on: the quality of the collateral; the 9% credit enhancement (CE) provided to the Class A1-A, A1-R and A2 notes by the subordinate AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the 4% CE provided to the Class AB notes by the subordinate B-1 and B-2 notes; the liquidity facility of 1%; and RESIMAC's underwriting standards and servicing capabilities.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 3,023 loans totaling approximately AUD503.4m. All loans included in the pool have been originated by Resimac Limited. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 70%, and the weighted average seasoning is 39.2 months. The pool is comprised of 100% fully verified documentation loans, while investment loans make up 41.5% and fixed rate mortgages 1.1% of the pool.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.