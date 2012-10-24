BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 25 Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Baa2 rating to Reynolds American Inc.'s (RAI) senior unsecured notes offering. The company is planning on issuing $2.55 billion in 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities. RAI is the parent company of subsidiary R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT). Net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of some existing debt. The rating outlook is stable.
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents