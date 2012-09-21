UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
Sept 21 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned an A3 rating to RHB Bank Berhad's five-year USD-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. The rating outlook is stable.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
HONG KONG, June 5 Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) launched a Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $1.1 billion on Monday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction sent to investors.