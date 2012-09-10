BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
Sept 11 Moody's is correcting the rating on the Richmond Joint Powers Financing Authority, CA Subordinate Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds (Westridge At Hilltop Apartments), Series 2007 to Baa1 from Ba1.
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U