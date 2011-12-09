Dec 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its
rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Riverside, Calif.'s series 2009A
and 2009B sewer revenue bonds. The outlook is negative.
"The rating action reflects our view of significantly
increasing debt service requirements, which are likely to exceed
projected recurring net revenues absent proactive revenue or
expenditure adjustments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Paul Dyson.
The negative outlook reflects our view that debt service
coverage beyond 2012 will be limited, if not inadequate, unless
various positive events occur.
