(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 24, 2012--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears rose to 1.63% in the fourth quarter (Q4), ending Dec. 31, 2011, from 1.52% in the third quarter (Q3), ending Sept. 30, 2011, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The report, "Australian RMBS Performance Watch," says subprime RMBS arrears fell to 11.09% during the same period.

The total loan balance outstanding for prime issuance fell to A$82.0 billion in Q4 from A$84.2 billion in Q3. In the subprime and nonconforming RMBS space, total notes outstanding decreased to A$1.5 billion in Q4 from A$1.7 billion in September 2011.

Ten new transactions were issued in Q4 2011, totaling A$6.3 billion. The Standard & Poor's Prepayment Index (SPPI) on prime RMBS decreased to 20.08% in Q4 2011. The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN, which reflects loans extended to self-employed borrowers, rose by 46 basis points to 6.13% during Q4 2011 from 5.67% in September 2011.

"The Low Doc SPIN is the highest on record and indicates that despite a backdrop of low national unemployment, self-employed borrowers are experiencing a higher level of stress as a result of uneven activity throughout the economy," credit analyst Vera Chaplin said.

Ratings on Australian RMBS are likely to remain stable in 2012, despite subdued activity in the housing market and softer property prices. The stable outlook for lenders' mortgage insurers and strong credit-enhancement levels in RMBS place Australian RMBS in good stead to withstand moderate performance deterioration in underlying mortgage loans, whether due to a flow effect from uncertainties over the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), mild slowing GDP growth in China or local weather-related disruptions.

Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is a key factor in Australian RMBS markets. The structure of Australian LMIs gives them resilience during worsening economic conditions, according to Standard & Poor's industry report card titled "Australian LMI Industry Likely To Shrug Off An Economic Downturn," released on April 16, 2012. Australian LMIs have remained very strong through the often volatile global and local events of the past decade and a soft landing of the Chinese economy is unlikely to affect the credit quality of the LMI industry in Australia, the report says.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.