MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears fell 1 basis point (bp) to 1.55% in November 2011, compared with a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Total prime RMBS outstanding was up marginally, at slightly more than A$83.6 billion.

Subprime RMBS arrears rose by 63 bps to 11.38% in November, with A$1.54 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of Nov. 30, 2011. Specifically, new subprime arrears fell by 14 bps and severe arrears (greater-than-60-but-less-than-90-days bucket, and greater-than-90-days bucket) rose by 77 bps.

The low-documentation (Low Doc) loan SPIN continued to rise in November, and was up 5 bps to 5.91% as of Nov. 30, 2011. However, Low Doc fell by A$10.5 million in real dollar terms.

"These figures continue to reflect the relatively stable macroeconomic environment that is underpinning the performance of Australian RMBS portfolios," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Narelle Coneybeare said. "We are still expecting to see some upwards movements in arrears in coming months from the traditional Christmas-period impact as well as some impact from flood affected areas."

Standard & Poor's research report titled "A Soft Landing in China Is Unlikely To Affect Australian RMBS," published on March 7, 2012, contained a range of scenario analyses in relation to the impact of a slowdown in growth in China on the housing market in Australia. The base-case scenario indicates a soft landing in China would be likely to have a moderate impact on house prices in Australia, though the RMBS sector would be largely resilient.

The report, which forms part of a series of recent articles that discuss the implications of a China slowdown on Australia's economy and corporations, is available on Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions. The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the month ended Nov. 30, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS.