BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
June 27 Moody's takes rating action on twelve interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of two interest rate swaps, upgraded the ratings of six interest rate swaps, and confirmed the ratings of four interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions.
Each of the affected swaps is between a US RMBS trust and either Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche, downgraded to A2, Prime-1 from Aa3, Prime-1) or Barclays Bank, PLC (Barclays, downgraded to A2, Prime -1 from Aa3, Prime-1), as counterparty.
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project