(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 19, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed the
ratings on all classes of notes issued by RMS Series 2007-1HE
and RMS Series 2007-2H. At the same time, we removed the class B
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they
were placed on Sept. 4, 2011, following our update to the
Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
criteria. The loans in the portfolio had been originated by RHG
Home Loans Pty. Ltd.
These rating affirmations are based on further cash flow
analysis we conducted after the CreditWatch placements on the
class B notes. We consider that the credit enhancement available
and cash flow from the underlying loan portfolios can withstand
stress scenarios commensurate with the ratings on each of these
notes. Further, the transactions have benefited from the upgrade
in the rating of American International Assurance Co. (Bermuda)
Ltd. (AIAB) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. AIAB is a reinsurance provider
for Prime Insurance Group Ltd.-insured mortgage loans, which
form a significant portion of the underlying loan portfolios of
these transactions.
The transactions have continued to perform within our
expectations.
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH
Name Class Rating To Rating From
RMS Series 2007-1HE B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch
Neg
RMS Series 2007-2H B BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch
Neg
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Name Class Current Ratin
RMS Series 2007-1HE A AAA (sf)
RMS Series 2007-1HE AB AAA (sf)
RMS Series 2007-2H A AA+ (sf)
RMS Series 2007-2H AB AA+ (sf)
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7
Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is
available here.
