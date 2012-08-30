(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect Road King to maintain its stable toll road
earnings, improved cash flows, and proactive financial
management over the next 12 months.
-- In our view, the China-based property developer and toll
road operator's financial strength may not recover materially in
2012 because we expect property sales to improve at the expense
of margins.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on Road King and our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's
outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects uncertainty about Road
King's property sales in the next six to 12 months and the
company's weaker profitability.
Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
China-based property developer and toll road operator Road King
Infrastructure Ltd. The outlook is negative. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's outstanding
guaranteed senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBB'
long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Road King and on
the company's notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating to reflect Road King's stable cash
flows from toll roads and healthier property sales over the next
six to 12 months. We expect these factors to improve the
company's cash flows and support its debt servicing and other
obligations. Road King's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi
(RMB) 4.7 billion in the first half of 2012 met about half the
company's full-year target. Nevertheless, Road King's financial
strength may not recover materially because of lower
profitability from sales in a weak property market. We assess
the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial
risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define these
terms.
In our view, aggressive price cuts in 2012 largely fueled
the increase in Road King's property sales. The company's sales
in the first half of 2012 rose 95%, compared with that in the
first half of 2011. Nevertheless, we expect its EBITDA margin to
decline to about 15% in 2012, from 18% in 2011. The margin is
weak compared with that of Road King's developer peers and its
average borrowing cost of about 8%. We have limited visibility
on whether the company can restore profit margins in the next
six to 12 months because the pressure to discount prices remains
given a still-high inventory.
Road King's financing plan for 2012-2013 entails increasing
its borrowings and extending its debt-maturity structure.
However, the company's leverage may weaken to our downgrade
trigger of EBIT interest coverage of 2x, particularly if it
can't sustain the improvement in property sales over the next
six to 12 months.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Road King's financial
performance to weaken somewhat in 2012 because thinner margins
and higher debt have largely offset higher revenues. As a
result, the company's cash flow coverage will weaken to slightly
more than 2.0x in 2012, from 2.5x a year ago. We have factored
in Road King's increased capital expenditure and investments.
The company is likely to replenish its land bank due to its
minimal acquisitions last year. It also intends to expand its
expressway portfolio to maintain cash returns.
Road King's stable operating performance and the sizable
cash flows from its toll road business support the rating. The
company currently derives more than 80% of its toll revenue from
its expressway projects, including the Longcheng Expressway it
acquired early in 2011 and which commenced operation in July
2012. We expect Road King's toll road business to continue to
provide stable cash flows in the next one to two years,
underpinned by its stable profit sharing ratios. Road King's
proactive financial management is another rating strength. The
company has a track record of pre-funding its senior note
repayments. For example, it repaid US$150 million in senior
notes in May 2012 with proceeds from a bond issue in 2011. Also,
the company increased its financial flexibility when the
property sector was weakening. Its cash balance increased to
Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4 billion as of June 30, 2012, from
HK$3.2 billion at the end of 2011.
The rating on Road King also reflects the company's volatile
performance due to its exposure to the cyclical and highly
competitive property market in China, its weaker profitability
than similarly rated developer peers, and its financial risk
profile. Road King's stable cash flows from its toll road
operations, disciplined debt-funded investments, and improving
liquidity position temper the weaknesses.
Liquidity
Road King's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed
uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our liquidity assessment
incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include an unrestricted cash
balance of HK$3.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, new loan
drawdowns of HK$1.5 billion, projected cash receipts from
property sales of about RMB10.5 billion, and cash receipts from
toll roads of HK$560 million.
-- Liquidity uses include repayment of short-term debt of
HK$3.5 billion; estimated construction costs, capital spending,
and working capital needs of about HK$9 billion; and dividend
distribution of HK$330 million.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive
even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- We expect that Road King will remain in compliance of the
financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and bank loans.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Road King's
financial strength may not recover over the next 12 months
because weak profitability will offset the improvement in
property sales. Also, we expect the company's capital structure
and cash flow coverage to weaken somewhat in 2012 due to lower
margins and higher debt. Nevertheless, we expect Road King's
liquidity to remain adequate in the next 12 months.
We may lower the rating if: (1) we believe Road King's
liquidity will deteriorate to less than adequate, indicating
that liquidity sources will be lower than its uses; (2) the
company's EBIT interest coverage is less than 2x for a sustained
period; or (3) its growth and debt-funded expansion are more
aggressive than we expected.
We may revise the outlook to stable if Road King materially
improves its property sales, maintains its profit margins, and
remains disciplined toward debt-funded expansion, such that its
EBIT interest coverage stays well above 2x with EBITDA margin of
more than 15% for the next 12 months.
