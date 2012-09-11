(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' long-term issue
rating and 'cnBB' long-term Greater China regional scale issue
rating to the U.S.-dollar fixed-rate five-year senior unsecured
notes that Road King Infrastructure Finance (2012) Ltd. has
proposed to issue.
Road King Infrastructure Ltd. (Road King; BB-/Negative/--;
cnBB/--), a China-based property developer and toll road
operator, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes.
The ratings on the notes are subject to our review of the final
issuance documentation. Road King will use proceeds from the
proposed notes to refinance existing debt and to fund new
projects.
The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating
on Road King. We expect the company's ratio of priority debt to
total assets to remain below our notching threshold of 15% for
speculative-grade debt in the next 12 months.
The rating on Road King reflects the company's volatile
performance due to its exposure to the cyclical and highly
competitive residential property market in China, its weaker
profitability than that of similarly rated developer peers, and
its "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define
the term. Road King's stable cash flows from its toll road
operations, disciplined debt-funded investments, and improving
liquidity position temper the weaknesses.
The negative outlook reflects our view that Road King's
financial strength may not recover over the next 12 months
because weak profitability will likely offset any improvement in
property sales. Moreover, we expect the company's capital
structure and cash flow coverage to weaken somewhat in 2012 due
to lower margins and higher borrowings. Nevertheless, we expect
Road King's liquidity to remain adequate in the next 12 months.
