SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Road King Infrastructure Limited's (Road King)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the company's senior
unsecured rating at 'BB-'.
The affirmation reflects Road King's strong housing presales
in H112 of CNY4.5bn, which are only CNY0.9bn below its 2011
sales. This has resulted in net debt being reduced to HKD6bn in
H112, from HKD7.3bn in 2011. Fitch expects the company to
maintain its strong presales performance in H212 and its
leverage as measured by net debt/net inventory to improve in
2012, from 41% in 2011.
Financial prudence is demonstrated in the company's effort
to strengthen its liquidity position in the face of a weakened
Chinese housing market. The stronger presales were achieved
partly with price cuts, with the company's average selling price
(ASP) falling to CNY8,700 per square metre (sq m) in H112 from
CNY9,400 sq m in 2011 and CNY10,500 sq m in H111. The strong
presales will likely mitigate the negative effects on its credit
metrics from the weaker profit margin of its homebuilding
segment and reduced toll road cash receipts.
The ratings continue to be constrained by Road King's small
scale in a highly volatile and cyclical Chinese property market.
Other Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders rated in the 'BB'
category have at least annual housing presales of CNY20bn.
Stable cash income from the toll roads on the other hand
supports Road King's ratings at their current level. The company
has also demonstrated its ability to tap multiple funding
sources, allowing it to maintain higher financial flexibility
than similar-sized Chinese property companies.
Fitch expects Road King to make new land acquisitions to
replenish its land bank following the strong housing presales.
The higher presales it is achieving will also mean an increase
in the operating scale of its homebuilding operation and,
consequently, larger construction loans. While this may result
in higher interest expenses, lower financing costs for onshore
loans may mitigate the increase in interest expenses.
Nevertheless, toll road cash flows may then cover less than 1.0x
of gross interest expenses. This by itself should not affect the
credit profile unless the company scales back its toll road
business.
The Stable Outlook is supported by accelerating housing
sales in China. For the first eight months of 2012, housing
sales totalled CNY2,838bn, up 2.3% year on year according to
National Bureau of Statistics of China. This compares favourably
with the 6.5% decline in H112 (CNY1,932bn) against H111.
What could trigger a rating action? Negative: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- weakened homebuilding operation from its current scale
- Adverse developments to China's regulations or economy
resulting in material deterioration in operating performance
- adjusted net debt/net inventory above 50%
- EBITDAR plus toll road cash flows/gross interest expense
plus rent falling below 2.5x
- annual toll road cash flows declining to less than 0.75x
of gross interest expenses on a sustained basis
- a shift in strategy away from the toll road business
resulting in sustained decline in toll road cash receipts
Positive: No positive rating action is likely over the next
12 to 18 months given the small operating scale of Road King's
homebuilding operation.