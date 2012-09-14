(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Road King Infrastructure Limited's (Road King) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'.

The affirmation reflects Road King's strong housing presales in H112 of CNY4.5bn, which are only CNY0.9bn below its 2011 sales. This has resulted in net debt being reduced to HKD6bn in H112, from HKD7.3bn in 2011. Fitch expects the company to maintain its strong presales performance in H212 and its leverage as measured by net debt/net inventory to improve in 2012, from 41% in 2011.

Financial prudence is demonstrated in the company's effort to strengthen its liquidity position in the face of a weakened Chinese housing market. The stronger presales were achieved partly with price cuts, with the company's average selling price (ASP) falling to CNY8,700 per square metre (sq m) in H112 from CNY9,400 sq m in 2011 and CNY10,500 sq m in H111. The strong presales will likely mitigate the negative effects on its credit metrics from the weaker profit margin of its homebuilding segment and reduced toll road cash receipts.

The ratings continue to be constrained by Road King's small scale in a highly volatile and cyclical Chinese property market. Other Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders rated in the 'BB' category have at least annual housing presales of CNY20bn. Stable cash income from the toll roads on the other hand supports Road King's ratings at their current level. The company has also demonstrated its ability to tap multiple funding sources, allowing it to maintain higher financial flexibility than similar-sized Chinese property companies.

Fitch expects Road King to make new land acquisitions to replenish its land bank following the strong housing presales. The higher presales it is achieving will also mean an increase in the operating scale of its homebuilding operation and, consequently, larger construction loans. While this may result in higher interest expenses, lower financing costs for onshore loans may mitigate the increase in interest expenses. Nevertheless, toll road cash flows may then cover less than 1.0x of gross interest expenses. This by itself should not affect the credit profile unless the company scales back its toll road business.

The Stable Outlook is supported by accelerating housing sales in China. For the first eight months of 2012, housing sales totalled CNY2,838bn, up 2.3% year on year according to National Bureau of Statistics of China. This compares favourably with the 6.5% decline in H112 (CNY1,932bn) against H111.

What could trigger a rating action? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- weakened homebuilding operation from its current scale

- Adverse developments to China's regulations or economy resulting in material deterioration in operating performance

- adjusted net debt/net inventory above 50%

- EBITDAR plus toll road cash flows/gross interest expense plus rent falling below 2.5x

- annual toll road cash flows declining to less than 0.75x of gross interest expenses on a sustained basis

- a shift in strategy away from the toll road business resulting in sustained decline in toll road cash receipts

Positive: No positive rating action is likely over the next 12 to 18 months given the small operating scale of Road King's homebuilding operation.