Overview
-- Gaming operator Rock Parent LLC, a subsidiary of Rock
Ohio Caesars, plans to increase its first-lien credit facilities
by $160 million.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company and assigning the proposed $40 million delayed draw term
loan our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1'.
-- We affirmed our 'B' issue level rating on the company's
second-lien notes and revised our recovery rating to '4' from
'3', reflecting weaker recovery prospects for noteholders
because of the greater amount of term loan debt outstanding in
our default scenario than used in our previous analysis.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that adequate
funding is in place to complete the construction of the casinos
and the properties will open successfully.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Rock
Parent LLC. The rating outlook is stable. We affirmed our 'BB-'
issue-level ratings (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate
credit rating) on the company's first-lien senior secured credit
facilities, which were borrowed by wholly owned subsidiary ROC
Finance LLC.
The company plans to increase the size of its revolver to
$35 million from $25 million and add $110 million to its
existing term loan facilities. We also assigned the company's
proposed $40 million multi-draw delayed draw term loan our issue
level rating of 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate
credit rating) and assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default. Pro forma for
this transaction, the first-lien credit facilities will consist
of a $260 million funded term loan and three delayed-draw term
loans totaling $165 million, all due Aug. 19, 2017, and a $35
million revolving credit facility due Aug. 19, 2016.
We revised our recovery rating on the company's second-lien
notes to '4' (expectation of 30% to 50% recovery) from '3' (50%
to 70% recovery). In addition, we affirmed our issue-level
rating on the notes at 'B' (at the same level as the 'B'
corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching
criteria. The revised recovery rating reflects weaker recovery
prospects for holders of the notes as a result of a greater
amount of first-lien debt outstanding under our simulated
default scenario from the planned financings. We expect proceeds
from the planned incremental term loans will be used primarily
to fund the construction of a gaming facility at the company's
Thistledown racetrack and to pay associated license fees for
Thistledown.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Rock Parent LLC
reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile
as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
according to our rating criteria. Rock Parent LLC is a
subsidiary of Rock Ohio Caesars LLC (ROC), which is 80% owned by
Rock Gaming, a Midwest-based gaming company (principal investor,
Dan Gilbert), and 20% owned by subsidiaries of Caesars
Entertainment Corp. The company was created to develop and
operate two casino facilities in Ohio. The casinos, as well as
the planned gaming facility at Thistledown raceway (racino),
will be managed by Caesars.
Our assessment of Rock's business risk profile as weak
reflects construction and execution risk associated with
developing and opening two casinos and one racino in new gaming
markets. Our assessment also incorporates favorable demographics
in the market, limited direct competition (particularly in
Cleveland), the experience of the management team in operating
regional casinos, and the inclusion of the casinos in Caesars'
Total Rewards network.
Our assessment of Rock's financial risk profile as highly
leveraged reflects our view that the company's interest reserve
is thin, and we expect covenants will be tight initially. In
addition, new gaming projects are often somewhat slow to ramp up
operations because of uncertainties surrounding demand and
challenges in managing costs effectively, particularly in the
first few months. We expect Horseshoe Cleveland's ramp up will
benefit from favorable market demographics, a good competitive
position as the only full-service casino operator in this new
market, and the ability to leverage Caesars' extensive customer
database in marketing the new facility.
However, our rating reflects Rock's reliance on a single
property for cash flow generation until Horseshoe Cincinnati
opens in the early 2013 and the gaming facility at Thistledown
racetrack opens a few months later. While the development of
Thistledown racetrack will be funded by the proposed incremental
credit facilities, cash flows from Cleveland are critical to the
success of completing the Cincinnati casino, as Rock expects to
use approximately $70 million in funds generated by Cleveland to
complete the Cincinnati development. The Cleveland property was
developed on the first four floors of the Higbee Building in
downtown Cleveland, and opened in May 2012.
The facility features the following: -- 300,000 sq. ft. with
100,000 sq. ft. of gaming space; -- 2,100 slots, 63 table games,
and a 300-seat poker room; -- 1,200 parking spaces connected to
the Higbee building; and -- A 400-seat buffet, three
bars/lounges, and a food court.
Our rating incorporates our expectation that Horseshoe
Cleveland will generate approximately $50 million of EBITDA in
2012. We have revised our 2012 expectations higher following
stronger than expected initial results, specifically on table
games. In 2013 (its first full year of operations), we expect
the property to generate about $300 million to $350 million of
total net revenue and EBITDA of about $80 million, with EBITDA
gradually ramping up thereafter. This forecast reflects our
expectations that Caesars will leverage its significant database
of Cleveland Total Rewards customers, and that favorable
demographics and little direct competition will support a win
per position measure of about $360 per day.
Horseshoe Cleveland currently has a monopoly position in the
market, but over time, we believe the property will likely face
some competition from the addition of video lottery terminals
(VLT) at nearby racetracks, including the company's own
Thistledown racetrack and Northfield Park, which has partnered
with Seminole Hard Rock to develop a gaming facility at the
racetrack. Rock plans to invest about $125 million into
Thistledown to add VLTs to the property.
We currently expect the project to generate a low-teens
percentage return on investment. Rock is also contemplating the
possibility of relocating its facility and developing a
permanent facility at another location, as allowed under Ohio
gaming legislation. We have not considered any spending or
returns associated with a relocation within the current rating.
The Cincinnati property will be developed on a 20-acre downtown
parking lot; it is scheduled to open in early 2013 at an
estimated total project cost of about $415 million.
The facility will feature the following amenities at
opening: -- 350,000 sq. ft. with 100,000 sq. ft. of gaming
space; -- 2,000 slots, 85 table games, and a 310-seat poker
room; -- 2,500 parking spaces; and -- A 400-seat buffet, two
third-party restaurants, a steak house, and a food court.
Our rating incorporates our expectation that the property
will generate about $300 million to $350 million of total net
revenue in 2014 (its first full year of operation) and EBITDA of
about $70 million, with EBITDA gradually ramping up thereafter.
This forecast reflects our belief that Horseshoe Cincinnati
could capture about a 30% market share in the Cincinnati market,
which we believe could approach $1 billion in gaming revenues
(including three existing Indiana casinos within 50 miles of
Horseshoe Cincinnati), and incorporates an expectation that at
least one racino (Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.'s River Downs
facility) is developed there. We believe Horseshoe Cincinnati
will also capture meaningful market share, about 20% to 25%,
from the three existing Indiana casinos, which generated
approximately $676 million in gaming revenues in 2011.
We expect competition in the Cincinnati market to result in
lower margins at this property compared with the Cleveland
casino. Despite competition in Cincinnati, both the Cleveland
and Cincinnati projects will benefit from a favorable gaming tax
rate in Ohio. Relative to many other states, Ohio's 33% gaming
tax rate is low and should help propel margins into the high-20%
range as the casinos stabilize.
Rock entered into guaranteed maximum price (GMP) contract
for construction of the two casinos, which, along with a $40
million construction contingency (15% of hard costs) and a $25
million completion guarantee (9% of hard costs) provided by the
sponsors, should somewhat mitigate construction risk. Rock also
expects to enter into a GMP for the Thistledown racino, with a
contingency that represents about 50% of hard construction
costs.
Combined, we view these contingency funds as above average
compared with other projects, and expect them to be sufficient
to cover any potential cost overruns. The financing also
includes a prefunded interest reserve account of approximately
$100 million (18 months of interest payments). The interest
reserve account will support interest payments throughout the
remaining Cleveland construction period and much of the
Cincinnati development.
However, we believe the reserve is thin, because Rock is
relying heavily on expected cash flows from Horseshoe Cleveland
to fund further development in Cincinnati. Additional liquidity
will be provided by the $35 million revolving credit facility
and the possibility of sponsor equity cures provided for under
the terms of the credit agreement. Based on the substantial $245
million initial investment by the sponsors, we believe liquidity
in the form of additional equity would be made available to the
project if needed, particularly during construction. Based on
our projections, we believe Rock will meet its fixed charges and
generate modest levels of free cash flow once both properties
open. We expect total debt leverage to be in the mid-6x area at
the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of total interest to be
above 1.5x.
We expect leverage to improve in future years based on
required amortization and our assumed moderate EBITDA growth
rate, and expect leverage to improve to the mid-5x area and
total interest coverage to improve to around 2x by the end of
2014. Liquidity Under our performance expectations and based on
the terms of the financing, we believe the projects will have
adequate sources of liquidity to cover operating and capital
expenditure needs over the next few years.
While there would typically be more robust interest reserves
than are provided for in this project, we expect the strong
opening of the Cleveland casino to continue and believe that
property should generate sufficient levels of cash flow to
finish construction of the Cincinnati casino. Pro forma for the
proposed Thistledown transaction, Rock will have a $35 million
revolving credit facility, which, along with construction
contingencies and a completion guarantee, will provide
additional liquidity.
Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of
the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of
liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to cover uses by about
1.2x, given the proposed financing and remaining construction
costs. -- We believe net sources will be positive during the
first full year of operations, even if forecasted EBITDA
declines 20% from our current expectations. The financial
maintenance covenants include a net first-lien leverage covenant
in the first-lien credit agreement, as well as a fixed-charge
covenant under the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E)
facility. The levels of the financial maintenance covenants were
set with some cushion to management's forecast. However, under
our performance expectations, we believe the covenants could be
tight initially.
Still, the credit facility contains an equity cure provision
and we expect that in the event of a potential covenant
violation, the owners will step in to cure a covenant default.
Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our view that
adequate funding is in place to complete the construction of the
casinos. We expect Horseshoe Cleveland will continue to ramp up
and generate a level of EBITDA sufficient to support the
subsequent opening and ramp-up of the Horseshoe Cincinnati
casino and Thistledown racino. An upgrade is not likely until
the Cincinnati casino is open and we are able to update our
assessment on the property's cash flow potential.
Construction and ramp-up risk, and what we view as a thin
reserve relative to interest payments, also limit a possible
upgrade. If the Cleveland property does not continue to ramp up
performance or the Cincinnati property opens weaker than we
currently expect, or if significant construction delays (which
we do not expect given the progress to date) signal a potential
liquidity shortfall, we could lower our rating.
