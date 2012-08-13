Overview

-- Gaming operator Rock Parent LLC, a subsidiary of Rock Ohio Caesars, plans to increase its first-lien credit facilities by $160 million.

-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and assigning the proposed $40 million delayed draw term loan our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1'.

-- We affirmed our 'B' issue level rating on the company's second-lien notes and revised our recovery rating to '4' from '3', reflecting weaker recovery prospects for noteholders because of the greater amount of term loan debt outstanding in our default scenario than used in our previous analysis.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that adequate funding is in place to complete the construction of the casinos and the properties will open successfully.

Rating Action

On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Rock Parent LLC. The rating outlook is stable. We affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level ratings (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) on the company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities, which were borrowed by wholly owned subsidiary ROC Finance LLC.

The company plans to increase the size of its revolver to $35 million from $25 million and add $110 million to its existing term loan facilities. We also assigned the company's proposed $40 million multi-draw delayed draw term loan our issue level rating of 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) and assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Pro forma for this transaction, the first-lien credit facilities will consist of a $260 million funded term loan and three delayed-draw term loans totaling $165 million, all due Aug. 19, 2017, and a $35 million revolving credit facility due Aug. 19, 2016.

We revised our recovery rating on the company's second-lien notes to '4' (expectation of 30% to 50% recovery) from '3' (50% to 70% recovery). In addition, we affirmed our issue-level rating on the notes at 'B' (at the same level as the 'B' corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching criteria. The revised recovery rating reflects weaker recovery prospects for holders of the notes as a result of a greater amount of first-lien debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario from the planned financings. We expect proceeds from the planned incremental term loans will be used primarily to fund the construction of a gaming facility at the company's Thistledown racetrack and to pay associated license fees for Thistledown.

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Rock Parent LLC reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our rating criteria. Rock Parent LLC is a subsidiary of Rock Ohio Caesars LLC (ROC), which is 80% owned by Rock Gaming, a Midwest-based gaming company (principal investor, Dan Gilbert), and 20% owned by subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corp. The company was created to develop and operate two casino facilities in Ohio. The casinos, as well as the planned gaming facility at Thistledown raceway (racino), will be managed by Caesars.

Our assessment of Rock's business risk profile as weak reflects construction and execution risk associated with developing and opening two casinos and one racino in new gaming markets. Our assessment also incorporates favorable demographics in the market, limited direct competition (particularly in Cleveland), the experience of the management team in operating regional casinos, and the inclusion of the casinos in Caesars' Total Rewards network.

Our assessment of Rock's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our view that the company's interest reserve is thin, and we expect covenants will be tight initially. In addition, new gaming projects are often somewhat slow to ramp up operations because of uncertainties surrounding demand and challenges in managing costs effectively, particularly in the first few months. We expect Horseshoe Cleveland's ramp up will benefit from favorable market demographics, a good competitive position as the only full-service casino operator in this new market, and the ability to leverage Caesars' extensive customer database in marketing the new facility.

However, our rating reflects Rock's reliance on a single property for cash flow generation until Horseshoe Cincinnati opens in the early 2013 and the gaming facility at Thistledown racetrack opens a few months later. While the development of Thistledown racetrack will be funded by the proposed incremental credit facilities, cash flows from Cleveland are critical to the success of completing the Cincinnati casino, as Rock expects to use approximately $70 million in funds generated by Cleveland to complete the Cincinnati development. The Cleveland property was developed on the first four floors of the Higbee Building in downtown Cleveland, and opened in May 2012.

The facility features the following: -- 300,000 sq. ft. with 100,000 sq. ft. of gaming space; -- 2,100 slots, 63 table games, and a 300-seat poker room; -- 1,200 parking spaces connected to the Higbee building; and -- A 400-seat buffet, three bars/lounges, and a food court.

Our rating incorporates our expectation that Horseshoe Cleveland will generate approximately $50 million of EBITDA in 2012. We have revised our 2012 expectations higher following stronger than expected initial results, specifically on table games. In 2013 (its first full year of operations), we expect the property to generate about $300 million to $350 million of total net revenue and EBITDA of about $80 million, with EBITDA gradually ramping up thereafter. This forecast reflects our expectations that Caesars will leverage its significant database of Cleveland Total Rewards customers, and that favorable demographics and little direct competition will support a win per position measure of about $360 per day.

Horseshoe Cleveland currently has a monopoly position in the market, but over time, we believe the property will likely face some competition from the addition of video lottery terminals (VLT) at nearby racetracks, including the company's own Thistledown racetrack and Northfield Park, which has partnered with Seminole Hard Rock to develop a gaming facility at the racetrack. Rock plans to invest about $125 million into Thistledown to add VLTs to the property.

We currently expect the project to generate a low-teens percentage return on investment. Rock is also contemplating the possibility of relocating its facility and developing a permanent facility at another location, as allowed under Ohio gaming legislation. We have not considered any spending or returns associated with a relocation within the current rating. The Cincinnati property will be developed on a 20-acre downtown parking lot; it is scheduled to open in early 2013 at an estimated total project cost of about $415 million.

The facility will feature the following amenities at opening: -- 350,000 sq. ft. with 100,000 sq. ft. of gaming space; -- 2,000 slots, 85 table games, and a 310-seat poker room; -- 2,500 parking spaces; and -- A 400-seat buffet, two third-party restaurants, a steak house, and a food court.

Our rating incorporates our expectation that the property will generate about $300 million to $350 million of total net revenue in 2014 (its first full year of operation) and EBITDA of about $70 million, with EBITDA gradually ramping up thereafter. This forecast reflects our belief that Horseshoe Cincinnati could capture about a 30% market share in the Cincinnati market, which we believe could approach $1 billion in gaming revenues (including three existing Indiana casinos within 50 miles of Horseshoe Cincinnati), and incorporates an expectation that at least one racino (Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.'s River Downs facility) is developed there. We believe Horseshoe Cincinnati will also capture meaningful market share, about 20% to 25%, from the three existing Indiana casinos, which generated approximately $676 million in gaming revenues in 2011.

We expect competition in the Cincinnati market to result in lower margins at this property compared with the Cleveland casino. Despite competition in Cincinnati, both the Cleveland and Cincinnati projects will benefit from a favorable gaming tax rate in Ohio. Relative to many other states, Ohio's 33% gaming tax rate is low and should help propel margins into the high-20% range as the casinos stabilize.

Rock entered into guaranteed maximum price (GMP) contract for construction of the two casinos, which, along with a $40 million construction contingency (15% of hard costs) and a $25 million completion guarantee (9% of hard costs) provided by the sponsors, should somewhat mitigate construction risk. Rock also expects to enter into a GMP for the Thistledown racino, with a contingency that represents about 50% of hard construction costs.

Combined, we view these contingency funds as above average compared with other projects, and expect them to be sufficient to cover any potential cost overruns. The financing also includes a prefunded interest reserve account of approximately $100 million (18 months of interest payments). The interest reserve account will support interest payments throughout the remaining Cleveland construction period and much of the Cincinnati development.

However, we believe the reserve is thin, because Rock is relying heavily on expected cash flows from Horseshoe Cleveland to fund further development in Cincinnati. Additional liquidity will be provided by the $35 million revolving credit facility and the possibility of sponsor equity cures provided for under the terms of the credit agreement. Based on the substantial $245 million initial investment by the sponsors, we believe liquidity in the form of additional equity would be made available to the project if needed, particularly during construction. Based on our projections, we believe Rock will meet its fixed charges and generate modest levels of free cash flow once both properties open. We expect total debt leverage to be in the mid-6x area at the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of total interest to be above 1.5x.

We expect leverage to improve in future years based on required amortization and our assumed moderate EBITDA growth rate, and expect leverage to improve to the mid-5x area and total interest coverage to improve to around 2x by the end of 2014. Liquidity Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we believe the projects will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover operating and capital expenditure needs over the next few years.

While there would typically be more robust interest reserves than are provided for in this project, we expect the strong opening of the Cleveland casino to continue and believe that property should generate sufficient levels of cash flow to finish construction of the Cincinnati casino. Pro forma for the proposed Thistledown transaction, Rock will have a $35 million revolving credit facility, which, along with construction contingencies and a completion guarantee, will provide additional liquidity.

Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to cover uses by about 1.2x, given the proposed financing and remaining construction costs. -- We believe net sources will be positive during the first full year of operations, even if forecasted EBITDA declines 20% from our current expectations. The financial maintenance covenants include a net first-lien leverage covenant in the first-lien credit agreement, as well as a fixed-charge covenant under the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) facility. The levels of the financial maintenance covenants were set with some cushion to management's forecast. However, under our performance expectations, we believe the covenants could be tight initially.

Still, the credit facility contains an equity cure provision and we expect that in the event of a potential covenant violation, the owners will step in to cure a covenant default. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our view that adequate funding is in place to complete the construction of the casinos. We expect Horseshoe Cleveland will continue to ramp up and generate a level of EBITDA sufficient to support the subsequent opening and ramp-up of the Horseshoe Cincinnati casino and Thistledown racino. An upgrade is not likely until the Cincinnati casino is open and we are able to update our assessment on the property's cash flow potential.

Construction and ramp-up risk, and what we view as a thin reserve relative to interest payments, also limit a possible upgrade. If the Cleveland property does not continue to ramp up performance or the Cincinnati property opens weaker than we currently expect, or if significant construction delays (which we do not expect given the progress to date) signal a potential liquidity shortfall, we could lower our rating.

